Medigene to Present at Upcoming Conferences

Planegg/Martinsried, May 7, 2024. Medigene AG (Medigene or the “Company”, FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard), an immuno-oncology platform company focusing on the discovery and development of T cell immunotherapies for solid tumors, will present a poster at the 21th Association for Cancer Immunotherapy (CIMT) Annual Meeting taking place May 15-17, 2024, in Mainz, as well as at the Healthcare House Call Virtual Conference hosted by The Benchmark Company on May 21 and 22, 2024.

21st CIMT Annual Meeting

https://www.meeting.cimt.eu/

Location: Rheingoldhalle Congress Center Mainz, Germany

Date: May 15 – 17 2024

Details on the poster presentation are as follows:

Abstract and title: “Selection of superior KRAS G12V mutation-specific T cell receptors with unique characteristics for 3rd generation armored and enhanced T cell therapy”

Authors: Julia Bittmann, Melanie Salvermoser, Dominik Alterauge, Anne-Wiebe Mohr, Doris Brechtefeld, Mario Catarinella, Petra U Prinz, Maja Buerdek, Kathrin Davari, Dolores J Schendel and Giulia Longinotti

Final abstract number: 3

Date/time: Wednesday, May 15, 2024, poster session from 3:00 – 5:30pm (local time)

Session: Cellular Therapy, Immunomonitoring, New Targets & New Leads

The work to be presented will highlight preclinical data of the top-3 candidate T cell receptors (TCRs) targeting mutant Kirsten rat sarcoma (mKRAS) G12V including the discovery process to generate optimal affinity 3S (specific, sensitive and safe) TCRs. Further in vitro data will showcase beneficial effects when armoring 3S TCRs with the Company’s PD1-41BB costimulatory switch protein.

The poster will be available on Medigene´s website following the conference: https://medigene.com/science/abstracts/

Healthcare House Call Virtual Investor Conference hosted by The Benchmark Company

https://www.benchmarkcompany.com/4th-annual-healthcare-house-call-conference/

Date: May 21-22, 2024

Members of Medigene’s management team will join a fireside chat and will be available for virtual meetings with registered investors. Please contact Dr. Fotini Vogiatzi at f.vogiatzi@medigene.com to schedule a meeting at the conference.

--- end of press release ---

About Medigene AG

Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1) is an immuno-oncology platform company dedicated to developing differentiated T cell therapies for treatment of solid tumors. Its End-to-End Platform is built on multiple proprietary and exclusive technologies that enable the Company to generate optimal T cell receptors against both cancer testis antigens and neoantigens, armor and enhance these T cell receptor engineered (TCR) -T cells to create best-in-class, differentiated TCR-T therapies, and optimize the drug product composition for safety, efficacy and durability. The End-to-End Platform provides product candidates for both its own therapeutics pipeline and partnering. Medigene’s lead TCR-T program MDG1015 is expected to receive IND/CTA approval in the second half of 2024. For more information, please visit https://medigene.com/

This press release contains forward-looking statements representing the opinion of Medigene as of the date of this release. The actual results achieved by Medigene may differ significantly from the forward-looking statements made herein. Medigene is not bound to update any of these forward-looking statements. Medigene® is a registered trademark of Medigene AG. This trademark may be owned or licensed in select locations only.

Medigene AG

Pamela Keck

Phone: +49 89 2000 3333 01

E-mail: investor@medigene.com