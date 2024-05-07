BURGERFI CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING IN ARLINGTON ON MAY 15
Guests will enjoy premium food and drink offers, plus giveawaysARLINGTON, VA, USA, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BurgerFi®, owned by BurgerFi International, Inc., is expanding its presence in Virginia with the grand opening of its newest location in Arlington. The location will open its doors to the public on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, and is set to host a grand opening celebration on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, starting at 1 pm, with entertainment, giveaways, and more.
Located at 1735 N Lynn St #109, the premium burger brand is hosting a grand opening celebration where guests can redeem a free order of fries with their purchase on Wednesday, May 15, from 1 pm – 5 pm. Plus, free drinks will be available with every purchase from 5 pm – 7 pm*.
“We are extremely excited to have such outstanding operators join the BurgerFi family,” said Carl Bachmann, CEO of BurgerFi International. “The Arlington market is critical to our restaurant expansion plan along the east coast corridor, and we look forward to a strong partnership with Punam and Jaytee.”
The Arlington BurgerFi is led by industry veteran franchise owners Punam Khandpur and Jaytee Kanwal, who have a multi-unit deal with the brand. In addition to BurgerFi, they own and operate other well-known fast-food franchises.
"Our interest in BurgerFi started with us talking about opening a Popeyes together, and then one fine day, Jaytee mentioned a Florida-based chain called BurgerFi. I had been to one in Maryland, and before we knew it, we signed for five stores primarily in Arlington and Fairfax counties," said Punam Khandpur, Co-owner of the Arlington BurgerFi. "The Arlington area is very diverse. We look forward to serving the local community and those who pass through from nearby D.C. and other surrounding areas.”
To celebrate its opening, the Arlington location will have the following offers available:
- On opening day, guests will receive a $5 off $15 coupon while supplies last*
- $2 Frozen Custard cups on Sunday and Tuesday with any purchase*
- Kids eat free every Monday with the purchase of an adult entrée, side, and drink*
"We are excited to welcome guests and celebrate with them at our first BurgerFi location. Our all-natural angus burgers, hand-cut fries and one-of-a-kind custard shakes can be enjoyed inside the restaurant or at home” said Jaytee Kanwal, Co-owner of the Arlington BurgerFi.
Takeout, and online ordering for pickup or delivery will be via the BurgerFi App and website. The app is available through the App Store or Google Play. The Arlington location will be open Monday-Friday from 11 am-10 pm and Saturday and Sunday from 11 am - 9 pm
For more information about BurgerFi, visit www.BurgerFi.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram @BurgerFi.
*Free drinks: Guests must purchase a meal to redeem a free drink. Drink options include sodas.
*Custard: Offer valid only at BurgerFi participating locations. Valid Every Tuesday and Sunday. Offer valid on in-restaurant purchases only and includes a $2 custard cup with any purchase. Limit 2 per check. Cannot be combined with any other offer or BurgerFi Reward. No Substitutions. ©2023 BURGERFI International, LLC. All rights reserved. BURGERFI, BURGERFICATION, and the other marks used herein are trademarks of BURGERFI IP, LLC, and may not be used without permission
*Kids eat free: Offer valid for (1) Free Kids Meal with Adult meal purchase every Monday at participating locations. Kids Meal is valid for kids 12 and younger. Adult meals consist of any burger, regular-sized Fresh-Cut Fries, and a Coca-Cola Freestyle Beverage. Cannot be combined with any other offer or BurgerFi Reward. No Substitutions. In-restaurant orders only; offer not valid for online, phone, or delivery orders. © 2023 BURGERFI International, Inc. All rights reserved. BURGERFI, BURGERFICATION, and the other marks used herein are trademarks of BURGERFI IP, LLC, and may not be used without permission.
About BurgerFi International (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW)
BurgerFi® is chef-founded and committed to serving fresh, all-natural and quality food at all locations, online and via first-party and third-party deliveries. BurgerFi was named “The Very Best Burger” at the 2023 edition of the nationally acclaimed SOBE Wine and Food Festival, awarded #1 “Best Fast-Food Burger” in USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards, “Best Fast Casual Restaurant” in USA Today’s 10 Best 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards for the third consecutive year, and Fast Casual’s Top Ten Brands for 10 consecutive years.
Brianne Barbakoff
Ink Link Marketing
+ +1 305.333.2809
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other