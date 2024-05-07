Dominick Prevete of National Loan Provider arranges $4,894,000 of financing in West Palm Beach Florida
Dominick Prevete has arranged a $4,890,000 loan for a trio of commercial properties in West Palm Beach Florida for a repeat client.
The client relied upon us to arrange the leverage of two existing retail properties and to finance the new acquisition of a third industrial property and we knew exactly what to do”SPARTA, NEW JERSEY, USA, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sparta NJ May 2nd 2024 - National Loan Provider - a nationwide commercial mortgage advisory firm, has announced that Dominick Prevete has arranged a $4,894,000 loan for the combined acquisition and refinance of three commercial properties in West Palm Beach Florida. The borrower is a very active real estate investor/operator based in Florida.
— Dominick Prevete
“This is a repeat client who has a substantial portfolio of properties and this newly acquired property will likely end up as the cornerstone to that portfolio. So, that added a certain level of importance to this project. The client relied upon us to arrange the leverage of two existing retail properties and to finance the new acquisition of a third industrial property and we knew exactly what to do”, Prevete said.
Dominick collaborated with a leading New York based debt firm that specializes in providing debt for commercial real estate. “Our capital partner on this transaction has over 100+ years entrepreneurship, institutional expertise, and experience which makes me really fortunate to be able work with such professional partners,” Dominick continued.
