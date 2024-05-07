Submit Release
Dominick Prevete of National Loan Provider arranges $4,894,000 of financing in West Palm Beach Florida

Dominick Prevete, Chief Lending Officer

Dominick Prevete has arranged a $4,890,000 loan for a trio of commercial properties in West Palm Beach Florida for a repeat client.

The client relied upon us to arrange the leverage of two existing retail properties and to finance the new acquisition of a third industrial property and we knew exactly what to do”
— Dominick Prevete
SPARTA, NEW JERSEY, USA, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sparta NJ May 2nd 2024 - National Loan Provider - a nationwide commercial mortgage advisory firm, has announced that Dominick Prevete has arranged a $4,894,000 loan for the combined acquisition and refinance of three commercial properties in West Palm Beach Florida. The borrower is a very active real estate investor/operator based in Florida.

“This is a repeat client who has a substantial portfolio of properties and this newly acquired property will likely end up as the cornerstone to that portfolio. So, that added a certain level of importance to this project. The client relied upon us to arrange the leverage of two existing retail properties and to finance the new acquisition of a third industrial property and we knew exactly what to do”, Prevete said.

Dominick collaborated with a leading New York based debt firm that specializes in providing debt for commercial real estate. “Our capital partner on this transaction has over 100+ years entrepreneurship, institutional expertise, and experience which makes me really fortunate to be able work with such professional partners,” Dominick continued.

For further inquiries or to learn more about National Loan Provider and our comprehensive range of financial services, please visit www.NationalLoanProvider.com

About National Loan Provider:

National Loan Provider is a private lender and leading mortgage advisory firm that has forged relationships with 100+ commercial banks nationwide and has affiliate agreements with dozens of institutional private lenders that provide capital to real estate investors. National Loan Provider base is diverse and consists of first time real estate investors, small business owners, commercial property owners and seasoned real estate investors. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on client satisfaction, National Loan Provider leverages its expertise and industry insights to deliver tailored financial solutions that empower clients to achieve their goals.

Dominick Prevete
National Loan Provider
+1 908-220-6404
Dominick@nationalloanprovider.com

