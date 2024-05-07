ECD Auto Design Electrifies Classic Mustangs, Pioneering EV Vintage Performance

KISSIMMEE, Fla., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECD Auto Design , the world’s largest Land Rover and Jaguar restoration company known for its custom luxury builds, including bespoke Defenders, Range Rovers and E-Types, proudly announces the integration of cutting-edge EV powertrains into its Mustang Fastback and Convertible models.



Following the recent announcement of ECD Auto Design’s product expansion into the American muscle car market, this significant move emphasizes the company's commitment to innovation, sustainability and ultimately customization options.

Built upon ECD's legacy of precision and excellence, the classic Ford Mustang line will now offer electric powertrain options, crafted within ECD’s state-of-the-art 100,000 square foot facility. Each vehicle will exemplify ECD's dedication to pushing the boundaries of automotive design. In line with ECD's world renown customization model, every classic Mustang will offer a range of powertrain configurations, allowing customers to tailor their vehicles to their preferences.

The electric powertrains will be based off ECD’s second generation 300 HP with direct drive units and will include DC fast charging. Twin Derale high performance coolers are utilized for optimal flexibility and airflow. The range for the Mustang EV model is approximately 150 miles, fully charged.

ECD’s experience in retrofitting Land Rover Defender, Range Rover and Jaguar E-Types with EV powertrains was further enhanced into its second-generation units that will be carried over to the Mustang. The distinctive of ECD’s second generation electric powertrains include:

Fast Charge : high speed charging, going from 10% to 80% in less than one hour – perfect for any lifestyle.

: high speed charging, going from 10% to 80% in less than one hour – perfect for any lifestyle. Creep Mode : Facilitates slow driving when the brake is released, bringing the driver experience even closer to a traditional automatic transmission. This feature is also powerful enough to hold an ECD build at a stop on inclines.

: Facilitates slow driving when the brake is released, bringing the driver experience even closer to a traditional automatic transmission. This feature is also powerful enough to hold an ECD build at a stop on inclines. Cruise Control : New electric vehicles will have standard cruise control functionality, perfectly in line with modern EV expectations.

: New electric vehicles will have standard cruise control functionality, perfectly in line with modern EV expectations. All-new components : Each build will receive a brand-new, U.S.-made electric system. Plus, each component has warranties from the vendor, improving customer service time.

: Each build will receive a brand-new, U.S.-made electric system. Plus, each component has warranties from the vendor, improving customer service time. Changeable drive modes (Sport, Eco, Normal) : Drivers can toggle through three new drive modes, changing the throttle pedal response, power and efficiency of the vehicle.

: Drivers can toggle through three new drive modes, changing the throttle pedal response, power and efficiency of the vehicle. Interactive touchscreen display: A true connection with the vehicle, the cutting-edge display will place real time data at the driver’s fingers, including accurate charge information and mileage range until empty.

Elliot Humble, Chief Technology Officer for ECD Auto Design states, “We’re proud to introduce EV technology to our iconic American Mustang models. Our team at ECD is dedicated to meticulously crafting each classic Mustang, ensuring they embody both performance and sustainability.”

For those that would like to dream from the comfort of their own home, ECD has recently launched a new state of the art vehicle configurator where users can design their dream vehicle from any computer, tablet, or phone. This is just another step in our forward-thinking process as we continue to deliver industry-leading solutions. Check out our new vehicle configurator here.

For more information on how to build your own Land Rover Defender – 90, 110, 130 or Series IIA, Range Rover Classic, Jaguar E-Type or Ford Mustang, please visit ecdautodesign.com .

Ford EV Mustang BASE Specifications

Model — 1967 – 1968 Mustang

Body Style — Fastback or Convertible

Powertrain — EV 300 HP with Direct Drive

Cooling — Twin Derale High Performance Coolers

Braking — High Performance Regenerative, 6 Caliper Front and 4 Caliper Rear

Suspension — Front and Rear coilover suspension with G-Link

Charging — DC Fast Charging

Exterior

Paint — High Gloss

Hood — Classic Mustang

Wheels — American Racing Torq-Thrust D 15”x7”

Tires — BF Goodrich Radial

Bumpers — Chrome

Lighting — LED

Interior

Material — ECD Hydes Leather Range

Stitching — Custom ECD Hand Stitch Patterns w/Complimentary Stitch Color

Front Seats — Procar Series, 1400 Pro-90 Lowback

Rear Seats — Classic Bench

Center Console — HumpHugger Storage

Doors — TMI Standard Black w/ Chrome Trim

Headliner and Trims — Black Vinyl

Interior Touch Points — Standard Ford

Steering Wheel — Grant Classic Nostalgia Mustang Wheel

Dash Finishes — Original Ford Camera Case Texture

Gauges — Choice of Classic Instruments

Comfort/Convenience — 12V USB, Heated Seats, Power Front Windows, and Door Locks

Audio & Electronics

Radio — Retro Chrome w/Bluetooth

Speakers — Pioneer 4-Speaker System

Subwoofer — Pioneer

About ECD Auto Design

ECD, a public company trading under ECDA on the Nasdaq, is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic English beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA, the Range Rover Classic, Jaguar E-Type and the Ford Mustang. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence (“ASE”) craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British “gear heads" whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD’s global headquarters, known as the “Rover Dome,” is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida that is home to 90 talented craftsmen and technicians, who hold a combined 61 ASE and five master level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K. where its seven employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit www.ecdautodesign.com.

