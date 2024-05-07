Shapeways Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell Software Assets

NEW YORK, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHPW) (“Shapeways” or the “Company”), a leader in the large and fast-growing digital manufacturing industry, today announced that it has entered into an asset purchase agreement in connection with the sale of its software business to OTTO dms, Inc., an entity wholly-owned by Shapeways’ Chief Executive Officer, Greg Kress and the Executive of Shapeways’ software business unit, Greg Rothman.



As previously disclosed, the Company has been working with advisors while considering strategic alternatives, and is actively taking steps to sell a material portion of the Company’s assets. In the course of market checks conducted by the Company’s advisors and preliminary discussions with potential purchasers, the Company has received indications of interest to acquire either its manufacturing business or software business, but not both together.

Based on that feedback, the Shapeways Board of Directors formed an independent Special Committee to oversee the divestment or liquidation of the Company’s software business. The Special Committee engaged outside advisors and pursued a competitive process to sell the Company’s software assets, which resulted in the Company accepting a management-led proposal to purchase the software business.

The transaction is expected to close on or around May 20, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions. The transaction is limited to the sale of the Company’s OTTO and MFG assets, and does not affect its proprietary, internal-use software, “InShape,” which enables the Company to fully digitize the end-to-end manufacturing workflow and is used by its internal manufacturing locations and external supply chain partners.

Following the closing of the transaction, Mr. Kress will remain the full-time Chief Executive Officer of Shapeways Holdings, Inc and Mr. Rothman is expected to lead the newly independent, privately-held software business after the transaction closes. The transaction was approved by the Special Committee, Audit Committee, and Board of Directors.

The Company is continuing to pursue strategic alternatives for the core manufacturing business, and is engaged in ongoing discussions with potential acquirers. There can be no assurance that any of these discussions will result in any transaction.

About Shapeways

Shapeways is a global leader in digital manufacturing, combining additive and traditional technologies with proprietary software solutions designed for other manufacturers and their customers, reducing costs, and improving supply chains. Partnering with hundreds of companies engaged in industrial applications like automotive, medical, and transportation, as well as aerospace and defense, Shapeways helps them scale their businesses, solve complex problems in product development, and achieve critical manufacturing milestones.

With access to a dozen additive technologies, six conventional manufacturing methods, and hundreds of materials and finishes, Shapeways ensures production of quality parts with the right technologies, at the right time, and at the right cost.

With ISO 9001-compliant manufacturing facilities in Livonia and Charlotte, Michigan, and Eindhoven, the Netherlands, Shapeways operates globally and has delivered more than 24 million parts to more than 1 million customers in more than 180 countries. For more information, visit www.shapeways.com.

