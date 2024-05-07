[Latest] Global Needle Coke Market Size/Share Worth USD 6.2 Billion by 2033 at a 5.5% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Needle Coke Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 2.5 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2.8 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 6.2 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Phillips 66, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, PetroChina Company Limited, C-Chem Co. Ltd., JXTG Holdings Inc., Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Shanxi Hongte Coal Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Shandong Yida New Material Co. Ltd., Asbury Carbons, Baosteel Group Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Seadrift Coke LP, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, PCK Petroleum Development Limited.

Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Needle Coke Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Petroleum Based, Coal Based), By Application (Graphite Electrodes, Lithium-ion Battery, Special Carbon Material, Rubber Compounds, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033" in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Needle Coke Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 2.5 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2.8 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 6.2 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.5% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Needle Coke Market: Overview

Needle coke is a specialized type of petroleum coke, which is a carbonaceous solid derived from oil refining. It is distinguished by its unique structure composed of long, thin, needle-like crystalline structures. This structure gives needle coke exceptional mechanical strength, thermal conductivity, and resistance to thermal expansion.

The global needle coke market is witnessing several notable trends. Firstly, there’s a growing demand for needle coke in the production of lithium-ion batteries and fuel cells, driven by the increasing adoption of electric vehicles and renewable energy technologies worldwide.

Additionally, the steel industry’s continued reliance on electric arc furnaces for steelmaking is fueling demand for needle coke as a crucial material for graphite electrodes. Moreover, advancements in technology and manufacturing processes are improving the quality and efficiency of needle coke production, leading to enhanced product performance and cost-effectiveness.

Furthermore, there’s a rising emphasis on sustainability and environmental regulations, encouraging manufacturers to explore greener production methods and alternative feedstocks for needle coke. Overall, these trends indicate a dynamic and evolving market landscape characterized by increasing demand, technological innovation, and sustainability considerations.

By type, the petroleum-based segment held the highest market share in 2022 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2032. The petroleum-based needle coke market is experiencing increasing demand driven by the growth of electric vehicles, renewable energy technologies, and steel production. Additionally, technological advancements and investments in sustainable energy solutions are shaping the market toward higher-quality and more efficient needle coke production processes.

By application, the graphite electrode segment held the highest market share in 2022 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2032. Recent trends in the graphite electrode needle coke market include increasing demand driven by the growth of electric vehicles and renewable energy technologies, tightening supply due to limited production capacity expansion, and rising prices attributed to higher raw material costs and market consolidation among key producers.

In the Asia-Pacific coke market, key trends include growing demand for steel production, driven by infrastructure and construction projects, along with the rise in electric vehicle adoption, leading to increased demand for needle coke in lithium-ion batteries. Additionally, environmental regulations are pushing for cleaner coke production methods.

Phillips 66, a significant provider of the exclusive graphite needle coke used in producing lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles worldwide, has revealed a new partnership with Faradion. This collaboration aims to advance anode materials for sodium-ion batteries, an emerging energy storage technology.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details
Market Size in 2024 USD 2.8 Billion
Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 6.2 Billion
Market Size in 2023 USD 2.5 Billion
CAGR Growth Rate 5.5% CAGR
Base Year 2023
Forecast Period 2024-2033
Key Segment By Type, Application and Region

CMI has comprehensively analyzed needle coke market . The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict an in-depth scenario of the market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this needle coke industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well as niche players are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

Needle Coke Market: Regional Analysis

By region, Needle Coke market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific dominated the global needle coke market in 2022 with a market share of 45% in 2022 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2032.

The Asia-Pacific region is a major driver of the needle coke market due to several factors. Rapid industrialization and urbanization in countries like China and India have led to increased demand for steel and other carbon-based products, which in turn drives the need for needle coke in the production of graphite electrodes used in steelmaking.

Additionally, the growing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy technologies in the region has increased the demand for lithium-ion batteries and fuel cells, both of which require needle coke as a key component.

Furthermore, the presence of major needle coke producers and manufacturers in countries like Japan and South Korea further fuels the market growth in the Asia-Pacific region. Overall, the region’s expanding industrial base, coupled with its focus on technological advancements and sustainable energy solutions, continues to drive the demand for needle coke.

List of the prominent players in the Needle Coke Market:

Phillips 66

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

PetroChina Company Limited

C-Chem Co. Ltd.

JXTG Holdings Inc.

Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited

Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Shanxi Hongte Coal Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Shandong Yida New Material Co. Ltd.

Asbury Carbons

Baosteel Group Corporation

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Seadrift Coke LP

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited

PCK Petroleum Development Limited

ConocoPhillips Company

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Indian Oil Corporation

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd.

Sojitz JECT Corporation

Others

The Needle Coke Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Petroleum Based

Coal Based

By Application

Graphite Electrodes

Lithium-ion Battery

Special Carbon Material

Rubber Compounds

Others

By Grade

Intermediate

Premium

Super Premium

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

