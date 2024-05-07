Submit Release
Be A Part Of Partners with Bridgeline’s HawkSearch to Transform Ecommerce Search

WOBURN, Mass., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a global leader in AI-powered marketing technology, announces its strategic partnership with Be A Part Of, an award-winning ecommerce agency. This collaboration between Bridgeline’s site search product, HawkSearch, and Be a Part Of signals a significant advancement in revolutionizing ecommerce search experiences for brands worldwide.

Be A Part Of leverages HawkSearch's state-of-the-art capabilities in ecommerce search, product discovery, and recommendations to enhance online shopping journeys for its client roster of global brands, wholesalers, and retailers. By integrating HawkSearch's technology, Be A Part Of aims to empower brands to elevate engagement, drive conversions, and maximize revenue across their digital platforms.

Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline, stated, "Our partnership with Be A Part Of represents a significant milestone in our commitment to democratizing AI-powered search for ecommerce entities globally. Together, we are dedicated to delivering unparalleled search solutions that meet the evolving expectations of online shoppers."

Greg Johnston, Founder of Be A Part Of, commented, "The partnership between Be a Part Of and HawkSearch exemplifies our commitment to innovation and client-centric solutions. By combining our expertise with HawkSearch's industry-leading technology, we are poised to redefine ecommerce search experiences and drive tangible results for our clients."

About Be A Part Of
Be A Part Of powers innovative ecommerce experiences that drive growth for brands and retailers of all sizes through custom design and development services. To learn more, please visit www.beapartof.com

Contact:
Alex Smith
Global VP of Marketing & Customer Experience
Be A Part Of
sales@beapartof.com

About Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact:
‍Danielle Colvin
SVP of Marketing
Bridgeline Digital
press@bridgeline.com

 


