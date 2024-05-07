Be A Part Of Partners with Bridgeline’s HawkSearch to Transform Ecommerce Search

WOBURN, Mass., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a global leader in AI-powered marketing technology, announces its strategic partnership with Be A Part Of, an award-winning ecommerce agency. This collaboration between Bridgeline’s site search product, HawkSearch, and Be a Part Of signals a significant advancement in revolutionizing ecommerce search experiences for brands worldwide.



Be A Part Of leverages HawkSearch's state-of-the-art capabilities in ecommerce search, product discovery, and recommendations to enhance online shopping journeys for its client roster of global brands, wholesalers, and retailers. By integrating HawkSearch's technology, Be A Part Of aims to empower brands to elevate engagement, drive conversions, and maximize revenue across their digital platforms.

Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline, stated, "Our partnership with Be A Part Of represents a significant milestone in our commitment to democratizing AI-powered search for ecommerce entities globally. Together, we are dedicated to delivering unparalleled search solutions that meet the evolving expectations of online shoppers."

Greg Johnston, Founder of Be A Part Of, commented, "The partnership between Be a Part Of and HawkSearch exemplifies our commitment to innovation and client-centric solutions. By combining our expertise with HawkSearch's industry-leading technology, we are poised to redefine ecommerce search experiences and drive tangible results for our clients."

About Be A Part Of

Be A Part Of powers innovative ecommerce experiences that drive growth for brands and retailers of all sizes through custom design and development services. To learn more, please visit www.beapartof.com

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com .

