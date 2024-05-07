Liquidia Corporation to Present at BofA Securities Health Care Conference 2024

MORRISVILLE, N.C., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA) announced today that Michael Kaseta, chief operating officer and chief financial officer, will provide an update on the company's business during a fireside chat at the BofA Securities Health Care Conference 2024 on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, beginning at 5:00 p.m. PT in Las Vegas, Nevada.



Access to a webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing Liquidia’s website at https://liquidia.com/investors/events-and-presentations .

An archived, recorded version of the presentation will be available on Liquidia’s website for at least 30 days following the event.

About Liquidia Corporation

Liquidia Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of products in pulmonary hypertension and other applications of its PRINT® Technology. The company operates through its two wholly owned subsidiaries, Liquidia Technologies, Inc. and Liquidia PAH, LLC. Liquidia Technologies has developed YUTREPIA™ (treprostinil) inhalation powder, an investigational drug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD). Liquidia Technologies is also developing L606, an investigational liposomal formulation of treprostinil administered twice-daily with a short-duration next-generation nebulizer, for use in North America. Liquidia PAH provides the commercialization for pharmaceutical products to treat pulmonary disease, such as generic Treprostinil Injection. For more information, please visit www.liquidia.com.

