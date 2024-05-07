Bounce Imaging Releases New TSM®-Enabled 360° Cameras Powered by TrellisWare; Part of $11M in New Contracts with DoD

Several Hundred Mesh-Radio-Enabled 360° Cameras to Fill Situational Awareness Capabilities Gap for US and NATO Allies

BUFFALO, N.Y., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bounce Imaging and TrellisWare Technologies, Inc. are pleased to announce the release of two new camera systems integrating TrellisWare’s Mobile Ad Hoc Network (MANET) radio modules into Bounce Imaging’s 360° tactical cameras for a longer-range and more inter-operable situational awareness solution. An order for several hundred of these systems to U.S. special operations units represents the largest part of $11 million in new DoD contracts awarded to Bounce Imaging, with shipments beginning this month.



By integrating Bounce Imaging's Recce360TW throwable camera and its Land Shark TW K9 camera with TrellisWare’s robust TW-650 TSM Shadow® Core Board Module, operators can continue to leverage the combat-proven cameras to maintain situational awareness, now with enhanced resilience against electronic warfare. The incorporation of this communication pathway facilitates seamless collaboration with other unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) platforms as a long-range payload. Deployable by tossing, tethering, or mounting, warfighters can evaluate environmental circumstances from all angles simultaneously before engaging.

“We're proud to offer cutting-edge tools that easily fit into an operator's drop pouch, rapidly deploy in even the most contested environments and deliver crucial context on field conditions directly to ATAK devices, supporting our servicemen with the decision quality necessary to execute successful operations,” said Mark Fargason, Bounce Imaging COO. "We remain committed to delivering systems at low cost and high inter-operability with existing platforms like TrellisWare to provide intelligence that keeps soldiers safer.”

“TrellisWare is proud to team with Bounce Imaging on the integration of our TW-650 TSM Shadow Core Board Module into their Recce360 TW Ball camera system,” said George Roesch, director of Global SOF for TrellisWare. “The Recce 360 TW Ball is one of the most unique solutions to leverage our TSM® waveform to deliver a highly impactful capability to our combined users. It is great to have Bounce Imaging join the powerful TSM Ecosystem!”

In addition to the above contracts, the company has also recently delivered its first shipment of TrellisWare-enabled K9 cameras to one of several NATO allies pursuing Bounce Imaging technology deployments, and its cameras are in active use by U.S. partners in conflict zones.

The company recently won $5M in development contracts with the U.S. Air Force (USAF) to continue to address the most pressing challenges faced by the USAF and broader DoD. This includes next-generation systems that incorporate fully panoramic thermal video and 5G communications modules.

Over the last four years, Bounce Imaging’s technology has been extensively validated in the Army Expeditionary Warrior Equipment (AEWE) and 10X Platoon exercises, as well as multiple U.S. and NATO ally deployments abroad. Bounce Imaging tactical cameras support domestic operations every day with over 600 federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies such as the FBI, CBP, NYPD and others across the United States.

About Bounce Imaging

Bounce Imaging, originally founded at the Harvard Innovation Laboratory and MIT, creates ruggedized sensor platforms that capture stabilized, omnidirectional video and audio data. Named a Best Invention by TIME, CNN, Popular Science, and others, their technology stitches images 200x faster than traditional methods while maintaining stability even when thrown, mounted, or rotated. Bounce Imaging’s 360° tactical cameras can deploy where robots and drones can’t, eliminating blind spots and delivering improved situational awareness. Assembled in Buffalo, New York, and northern Massachusetts, they ensure a diversified U.S. supply chain, compliant with NDAA, TAA, and BAA regulations. For more information, visit https://bounceimaging.com.

About TrellisWare Technologies, Inc.

TrellisWare Technologies, Inc. is a global leader in highly advanced algorithms, waveforms, and communications systems that range from small form factor radio products to fully integrated solutions. The TrellisWare® TSM® and Katana™ waveforms are incorporated into a wide range of systems, including TrellisWare radios and trusted industry partner radios. TrellisWare is delivering the next generation of communications for defense, public safety, and uncrewed markets When Nothing Else Works™. For more information on TrellisWare’s products and solutions, please visit www.trellisware.com.

