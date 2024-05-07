BrightInsight Expands its Partnership with Google Cloud to Enhance the Patient Journey Through Generative AI

BrightInsight is modernizing its development processes and patient companion apps with Google’s Gemini models, MedLM, and Vertex AI

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrightInsight, Inc, the trusted partner and platform driving value for top biopharma compliant digital health solutions, announced today that it will deploy Google Cloud’s Gemini and MedLM generative AI (gen AI) models on the Vertex AI platform to optimize its research and development engine and enhance its Disease Management Solution for patients and providers.



Across therapeutic areas, the patient journey presents many challenges, including access and financial hurdles, progression from first- to second-line therapies, complex treatment administration, and tracking symptoms and effectiveness over time. Companion apps are one way to help patients better manage their diseases, and multimedia educational content is a key component, such as educational articles about gene therapies or tutorial videos for at-home self-injections.

BrightInsight has embedded a Google Gemini model-powered chatbot within its Disease Management Solution to provide patients improved access to approved content. For instance, instead of a patient having to read through multiple care documents to answer a question, BrightInsight delivers an answer right away by culling through all of the clinically validated information available from the biopharma company. The chatbot also serves as first-line support to more quickly and more specifically answer questions from patients around app usage.

BrightInsight is also using Gemini Code Assist to speed up and make its internal research and development processes more efficient in three ways: 1) more effectively develop and operate Google Cloud components, 2) more efficiently troubleshoot, and 3) improve the analytics and insights for BrightInsight customers. One of BrightInsight’s unique value propositions is its ability to generate dashboards with never-before-had, unique, real-world data about therapy administration, patient app utilization, and more. Google Cloud’s BigQuery data warehouse makes these dashboards and data more powerful and actionable.

Lastly, BrightInsight is also leveraging Google Cloud’s MedLM to summarize, interact with, and probe patient data from companion apps. Making patient app data digestible, queryable and actionable for clinicians provides tremendous value, including enabling more impactful and data-driven conversations between patients and providers. For instance, instead of having to pore over patient medical records, care providers can quickly access missed medication dosage or abnormal blood glucose readings from patient data, and thereby have more focused follow-up conversations.

“We have invested a lot in building best-in-class technology and hiring top engineering talent,” said Ashish Agrawal, chief technology officer, BrightInsight. “Partnering with Google Cloud and leveraging its AI technologies will enable BrightInsight to supercharge its solutions to achieve our vision of transforming patient outcomes through digital technologies.”

“Making it easier for patients to understand their health and complex medical information is such an important change,” said Ryan Terry, managing director, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Google Cloud. “BrightInsight’s innovative use of Gemini models, MedLM, and Vertex AI will accelerate this important transformation of the patient journey.”

As BrightInsight continues to invest in gen AI-based solutions, it will do so in a responsible way. BrightInsight has developed its Platform and Disease Management Solution according to the highest security, privacy, and compliance controls, achieving certifications against global standards, and it will approach the integration of AI with the same rigor and care. The features in this press release are features that clients, and patients, can opt-in to at the app level to suit their use case and patient care journey.

Google Cloud’s customers retain control over their data. In healthcare settings, access and use of patient data is protected through the implementation of Google Cloud’s infrastructure and data storage that support Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance, along with each customer’s security and privacy controls.

BrightInsight provides the leading global platform for biopharma and medtech regulated digital health solutions. When speed matters, we help companies accelerate time to market for regulated digital health offerings across therapeutic areas, including apps, healthcare provider interfaces, analytics dashboards, algorithms, medical devices, connected combination products, diagnostics and Software as a Medical Device (SaMD). BrightInsight replaces the need for lengthy and complex ‘build from scratch’ implementations by offering configurable software solutions and a proven platform built on Google Cloud under a Quality Management System to support global security, privacy and regulatory requirements. When building digital health products on the BrightInsight Platform, compliance is future-proofed as intended use changes scale across geographies.

