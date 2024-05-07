Inclusive Education Webinar Series: The Way to Inclusion on May 22

The Office of Special Services and Inclusive Education invites you to join us in the first two webinars in our “Inclusive Education Webinar Series” presented by Dr. Kate Macleod, an innovative inclusive educator, researcher, author, and assistant professor of special education at the University of Maine Farmington.

May 22nd : The Way to Inclusion: How We Create Schools Where Every Student Belongs

Grounded in the work of Dr. Kate MacLeod’s latest book, The Way to Inclusion: How Leaders Create Schools Where Every Student Belongs (ASCD, 2023) this webinar will take participants through the inclusive school change process – from creating an inclusive vision, to identifying current successes and barriers to inclusion, reimagining roles of existing staff, and everything in between. Participants will leave with research-based ideas, practical resources, and advice from leaders who are implementing inclusive change in their schools and districts.

For more information, please contact anne-marie.adamson@maine.gov