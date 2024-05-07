St. Albans Barracks / Request for Information *Update*

STATE OF VERMONT

DATE/TIME: May 6th 2024 at Approximately 0836 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Village Drive, Enosburg VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 6th 2024 at 0836 hours, members of the Vermont State Police received the report of a found property incident in the area of Village Drive in the town of Enosburg. The Enosburg Fire Department advised they located a small boat adrift in the Missisquoi Balley River near the Enosburg Dam off of Village Drive. The Vermont State Police is looking to identify the owner of the boat in question and a photograph of the boat is attached to this new release. Anyone with information pertaining to the owner of the boat is asked to contact Trooper Conte with the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.

UPDATE OF INCIDENT:

On May 6th 2024 at 1530 hours, members of the Vermont State Police made contact with the owner of the boat in question. This was made possible by members of the public disseminating the original news release requesting information regarding the incident.