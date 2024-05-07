Rodedawg (OTC: RWGI) Expands Tree Moguls ™ Brands into Retail Cannabis Dispensaries and Cannabis Delivery Services

COSTA MESA, Calif., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rodedawg Ind. Intl., Inc. (OTC: RWGI), a leading company in the cannabis industry, is excited to announce the expansion of its Tree Moguls™ brand into retail cannabis dispensaries and cannabis delivery services. This expansion marks a significant milestone in the company's growth strategy, further solidifying its position in the market.

The expansion of Tree Moguls premium cannabis flower includes sales into Long Beach, Lake Elsinore, Costa Mesa, and Los Angeles, with delivery service extending into Orange County, CA. This strategic move not only broadens Tree Moguls' reach but also enhances accessibility for consumers seeking top-quality cannabis products.

"We are thrilled to announce the expansion of our Tree Moguls brand into retail dispensaries and delivery services," said Chris Swartz, CEO of Rodedawg Ind. Intl, Inc. "This milestone represents our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of consumers and further establishes Tree Moguls as a trusted name in the cannabis industry."





The addition of retail dispensaries and delivery services aligns with Rodedawg's 2024 Corporate Roadmap, demonstrating the company's dedication to delivering on its strategic objectives. With a focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Rodedawg continues to position itself as a leader in the rapidly growing cannabis market.

