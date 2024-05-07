Phunware Appoints Hospitality Industry Veteran as Strategic Advisor to Propel Hospitality Sector Growth

Seasoned Hospitality Leader Paul Ruffino Joins Phunware, Bringing Over Four Decades of Industry Expertise

AUSTIN, Texas, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), the leading provider of patented wayfinding and mobile engagement solutions that enable brands to engage, manage and monetize anyone anywhere, announced that hospitality industry veteran Paul Ruffino has been appointed as a Strategic Advisor to guide Phunware’s hospitality offering, effective May 7, 2024.



Prior to joining Phunware, Ruffino led the development and launch of Hospitality Management's NOLA Hospitality in New Orleans, showcasing his innovative approach to hospitality. His distinguished career includes executive positions at well-known properties such as The Excelsior in Rome and The Park Lane in Manhattan, where he delivered exceptional service and drove revenue growth.

Ruffino's hospitality expertise has garnered recognition from industry leaders, including HBO and Wyndham Hotels. Notably, he led sales efforts for luxury villas at The Resort at Pelican Hill. He served as President of the Orange County Film Commission, where he successfully bridged the gap between hospitality and entertainment. His other endeavors include implementing a central reservation system and partnering with leading online travel agencies at the Forbes 5-Star Château du Sureau.

Ruffino's appointment marks a significant milestone for Phunware as the company continues to expand its presence in the hospitality sector. With his industry insight, Ruffino will help hotels sell more, entertain better and analyze and optimize their results - all using Phunware’s powerful digital platform.

“We are thrilled to welcome Paul as a Strategic Advisor to our team,” said Mike Snavely, CEO of Phunware. “As we continue expanding and innovating our hospitality offerings, we will marry our expertise in mobile consumer engagement with his insights and expertise to create valuable experiences that will increase revenue and improve lifetime value for our hospitality customers.”

“I’m excited to join the Phunware team and be a key player in driving revenue growth for Phunware’s well-regarded hospitality customers,” said Ruffino. “I look forward to utilizing my diverse experiences within luxury property management and entertainment to explore strategic opportunities and guide Phunware’s growth in this critical market.”

