Speedemissions, Inc. Announces Student Winners of its Inaugural $100,000 “Project Planet Young Entrepreneur” Competition

ATLANTA, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Speedemissions, Inc. (OTC Markets Expert Market: SPMI) (the “Company”), a retail brand vehicle testing and safety inspections company that has helped reduce auto emissions for over 20 years, with nineteen operating stores in Atlanta and St. Louis markets, is pleased to announce the winners of its Project Planet Young Entrepreneur competition.



On May 2nd, a committee comprised of business and environmental professionals selected two standout student contributors for recognition:

Danielle Hanson proposed an innovative storage container utilizing a solar-powered filtration system for processing rain or ground-sourced water.

Shuham Madhavi submitted a bio-brick technology converting CO2 into coral-restoring nutrients to help regenerate reef ecosystems and combat climate change.

Speedemissions will award each of these winning entrepreneurs a $100,000 grant consisting of $15,000 cash plus in-kind professional services such as mentoring, public relations, and network connections. These resources are meant to help each student create and establish their own business while receiving dedicated support from Speedemissions and its strategic partners in launching their new enterprise.

“The enthusiasm and input from these contributing students and alumni were truly impressive. The caliber and thoroughness of their Project Planet ideas affirmed that our current generation of entrepreneurs is dedicated to seeking innovative and distinctive solutions that prioritize environmental protection. Speedemissions is focused on providing them with a platform on which to launch a new generation of ideas and, ultimately, create exciting and sustainable businesses,” stated Rich Parlontieri, CEO of Speedemissions.

“Drawing from this experience, we are confident that similar eco-conscious initiatives could be replicated at other campuses throughout our region and beyond,” added Parlontieri.

Project Planet Young Entrepreneur was created as a collaboration between Speedemissions and the Pace University Lubin School of Business to underscore a shared commitment to fostering entrepreneurial spirit and supporting groundbreaking advancements in sustainable technology. The selected projects demonstrated promising approaches to addressing pressing environmental challenges and contributing to the global effort to protect our planet.

