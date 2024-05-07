Talkspace Announces First Quarter 2024 Results

1Q 2024 Total revenue grew 36% year-over-year



1Q 2024 Payor revenue grew 92% year-over-year

Reduced GAAP Net loss to $1.5 million from $8.8 million year-over-year

Delivers first profitable quarter with Adjusted EBITDA1 of $0.8 million



NEW YORK, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ: TALK), today reported first quarter 2024 financial results.

Three Months Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 (Unaudited) Results % Variance from Prior Year (In thousands unless otherwise noted) Number of eligible lives at period end (in millions) 131.4 34% Number of completed Payor sessions 284.2 65% Number of Consumer active members at period end 11.1 (26)% Total revenue $45,416 36% Gross profit $21,731 30% Gross margin % 47.8% Operating expenses $23,410 (9)% Net loss $(1,466) 83% Adjusted EBITDA1 $774 112% Cash and cash equivalents at period end $120,278 — (1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. For a definition of the measure and a reconciliation to the most direct comparable GAAP measure, see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Results to GAAP Results.”





Dr. Jon Cohen, CEO of Talkspace, said, “We kicked off 2024 with strong momentum, building on our pivotal achievements from last year. Our first quarter results showcase a 36% year-over-year increase in revenue, driven by our deepening engagement and expanding reach within our Payor category. We also made exciting progress with our recent launches in New York City and the Baltimore County Public School system, two initial clients underpinning our efforts to combat the teen mental health crisis.”

“Importantly, this also marks our first quarter of profitability on an adjusted EBITDA basis. Our cash position, our streamlined operations, and our defined growth strategy give me confidence we are well-equipped to continue advancing our mission to deliver accessible and high-quality mental healthcare. As we continue to scale, our dedication to operational excellence is not only providing greater access to mental healthcare, but also enhancing the quality of care we provide for our members and the experience for our provider network,” added Dr. Cohen.

First Quarter 2024 Key Performance Metrics

Revenue increased 36% over the prior-year period to $45.4 million, driven by a 92% year-over-year increase in Payor revenue and a 14% year-over-year increase in Direct to Enterprise (“DTE”) revenue; partially offset by a 29% year-over-year consumer revenue decline.

Gross profit increased 30% over the prior-year period to $21.7 million, and gross margin declined to 47.8% from 50.2% year-over-year, driven by a shift in revenue mix towards Payor.

Operating expenses were $23.4 million, down 9% year-over-year, driven primarily by efficiencies in Research & Development and Clinical Operations.

Net loss was $(1.5) million, an improvement from $(8.8) million net loss in the first quarter of 2023, primarily driven by an increase in revenues and a reduction in operating expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA was $0.8 million, an improvement from $(6.4) million in the first quarter of 2023, primarily driven by an increase in revenues and a reduction in operating expenses.





Financial Guidance

Full fiscal year 2024 guidance remains unchanged. Based on current market conditions and expectations and what the Company knows today, Talkspace expects revenue to be in the range of $185 million to $195 million, growth of 23-30%, and adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $4 million to $8 million.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking, including statements regarding our financial condition, anticipated financial performance, achieving profitability, business strategy and plans, market opportunity and expansion and objectives of our management for future operations. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast”, “future”, “intend,” “may,” “might”, “opportunity”, “plan,” “possible”, “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strategy”, “strive”, “target,” “will,” or “would”, the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. The absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many important factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to factors and the other risks and uncertainties described under the caption “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 13, 2024, and our other documents filed from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise unless required to do so under applicable law. We do not give any assurance that we will achieve our expectations.

Talkspace, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 % Change (in thousands, except percentages, share and per share data) Unaudited Unaudited Revenue: Payor revenue $28,508 $14,811 92.5 DTE revenue 9,913 8,676 14.3 Consumer revenue 6,995 9,849 (29.0) Total revenue 45,416 33,336 36.2 Cost of revenues 23,685 16,588 42.8 Gross profit 21,731 16,748 29.8 Operating expenses: Research and development 3,739 5,353 (30.2) Clinical operations, net 1,464 1,601 (8.6) Sales and marketing 13,009 13,469 (3.4) General and administrative 5,198 5,364 (3.1) Total operating expenses 23,410 25,787 (9.2) Operating loss (1,679) (9,039) 81.4 Financial (income), net (378) (424) (10.8) Loss before taxes on income (1,301) (8,615) 84.9 Taxes on income 165 143 15.4 Net loss $(1,466) $(8,758) 83.3 Net loss per share: Basic and Diluted $(0.01) $(0.05) 80.0 Weighted average number of common shares: Basic and Diluted 168,846,946 161,797,781





Talkspace, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (in thousands) Unaudited ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 120,278 $ 123,908 Accounts receivable 11,035 10,174 Other current assets 4,417 5,718 Total current assets 135,730 139,800 Other long-term assets 2,546 2,421 Total assets $ 138,276 $ 142,221 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 5,805 $ 6,111 Deferred revenues 2,883 3,069 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 6,998 12,468 Total current liabilities 15,686 21,648 Warrant liabilities 2,988 1,842 Other liabilities 24 85 Total liabilities 18,698 23,575 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock 16 16 Additional paid-in capital 391,412 389,014 Accumulated deficit (271,850 ) (270,384 ) Total stockholders’ equity 119,578 118,646 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 138,276 $ 142,221





Talkspace, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 (in thousands) Unaudited Unaudited Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (1,466 ) $ (8,758 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 201 306 Stock-based compensation 2,252 2,303 Remeasurement of warrant liabilities 1,146 189 Increase in accounts receivable (861 ) (2,820 ) Decrease in other current assets 1,301 559 (Decrease) increase in accounts payable (306 ) 1,213 Decrease in deferred revenues (186 ) (232 ) Decrease increase in accrued expenses and other current liabilities (5,470 ) (6,702 ) Other (2 ) (95 ) Net cash used in operating activities (3,391 ) (14,037 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (385 ) (9 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment — 28 Net cash used in investing activities (385 ) 19 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 741 621 Payments for employee taxes withheld related to vested stock-based awards (595 ) (65 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 146 556 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (3,630 ) (13,462 ) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 123,908 138,545 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 120,278 $ 125,083



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, we believe adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is useful in evaluating our operating performance, and our management uses it as a key performance measure to assess our operating performance. Because adjusted EBITDA facilitates internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis, we use this measure for business planning purposes and in evaluating acquisition opportunities. We also use adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that this non-GAAP financial measure, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our business, results of operations or outlook. We believe that the use of adjusted EBITDA is helpful to our investors as it is a metric used by management in assessing the health of our business and our operating performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP.

Some of the limitations of adjusted EBITDA include (i) adjusted EBITDA does not necessarily reflect capital commitments to be paid in the future and (ii) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the underlying assets may need to be replaced and adjusted EBITDA does not reflect these requirements. In evaluating adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we will incur expenses similar to the adjustments described herein. Our presentation of adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by these expenses or any unusual or non-recurring items. Our adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies because they may not calculate adjusted EBITDA in the same manner as we calculate the measure, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to loss before income taxes, net loss, loss per share, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. When evaluating our performance, you should consider adjusted EBITDA alongside other financial performance measures, including our net loss and other GAAP results.

A reconciliation is provided below for adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP and the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. We do not provide a forward-looking reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA guidance as the amount and significance of the reconciling items required to develop meaningful comparable GAAP financial measures cannot be estimated at this time without unreasonable efforts. These reconciling items could be meaningful.

Adjusted EBITDA

We calculate adjusted EBITDA as net loss adjusted to exclude (i) depreciation and amortization, (ii) interest and other expenses (income), net, (iii) tax benefit and expense, and (iv) stock-based compensation expense.

Talkspace, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Results to GAAP Results

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 (in thousands) Unaudited Unaudited Net loss $ (1,466 ) $ (8,758 ) Add: Depreciation and amortization 201 306 Financial (income), net (1) (378 ) (424 ) Taxes on income 165 143 Stock-based compensation 2,252 2,303 Adjusted EBITDA $ 774 $ (6,430 )



