Liquidia Corporation to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 14, 2024

MORRISVILLE, N.C., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA) announced today that it will report its first quarter 2024 financial results on May 14, 2024. The company will host a live webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial results and provide a corporate update.

The live webcast will be available on Liquidia's website at https://liquidia.com/investors/events-and-presentations. A rebroadcast of the event will be available and archived for a period of one year at the same location.



About Liquidia Corporation

Liquidia Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of products in pulmonary hypertension and other applications of its PRINT® Technology. The company operates through its two wholly owned subsidiaries, Liquidia Technologies, Inc. and Liquidia PAH, LLC. Liquidia Technologies has developed YUTREPIA™ (treprostinil) inhalation powder, an investigational drug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD). Liquidia Technologies is also developing L606, an investigational liposomal formulation of treprostinil administered twice-daily with a short-duration next-generation nebulizer, for use in North America. Liquidia PAH provides the commercialization for pharmaceutical products to treat pulmonary disease, such as generic Treprostinil Injection. For more information, please visit www.liquidia.com.

Contact Information



Investors:

Jason Adair

Chief Business Officer

919.328.4350

jason.adair@liquidia.com

Media:

Patrick Wallace

Director, Corporate Communications

919.328.4383

patrick.wallace@liquidia.com