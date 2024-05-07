IBN Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast featuring Irma Velazquez, CEO of Energy and Water Development Corp.

LOS ANGELES, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.



The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. Bell2Bell’s latest podcast features Irma Velazquez, MSc, CEO of Energy and Water Development Corp. (OTCQB: EAWD), a green-tech engineering solutions company focused on delivering water and energy to extreme environments.

To begin the interview, Velazquez discussed her background prior to joining Energy and Water Development Corp.

“I've been working with Energy and Water Development Corp. for more than 10 years. I previously worked with the United Nations for more than two decades before retiring to focus on green tech. I did this mainly because I realized the challenges that we will face, particularly in the countries where the greatest needs were already so visible. I decided to really focus on sustainable solutions for the supply of water, and this is why I joined Energy and Water Development Corp., to add my know-how and experience and understanding of different regions of the world.”

Velazquez next discussed the core values and mission of EAWD.

“The core mission of the company is really to provide sustainable solutions for the supply of energy and water. We leverage proven technologies and technical expertise to offer design, construction, maintenance and technical consulting services tailored to the specific needs of our clients, which include private companies, governmental entities and non-governmental organizations. Our core values emphasize innovation, sustainability and client-specific customization.”

“We aim to address the global challenges of water scarcity and energy needs through green tech and engineering solutions that do not harm the planet. We are actively engaged in creating systems that produce clean water and energy by optimizing existing technologies, aligning with our commitment to environmental sustainability and technological innovation. We make sure that each of these technologies and components for the solutions that we offer really fulfill the requirements of sustainability.”

Join IBN’s Stuart Smith and Irma Velazquez, CEO of Energy and Water Development Corp. (OTCQB: EAWD), to learn more about the company’s recent initiatives in the field of sustainable energy and water development, including its projects in Mexico and Germany.

To hear the episode and subscribe for future podcasts, visit https://podcast.bell2bell.com .

The latest installment of The Bell2Bell Podcast continues to reinforce IBN’s commitment to the expansion of its robust network of brands, client partners, followers, and the growing IBN Podcast Series . For more than 18 years, IBN has leveraged this commitment to provide unparalleled distribution and corporate messaging solutions to 500+ public and private companies .

To learn more about IBN’s achievements and milestones via a visual timeline, visit: https://IBN.fm/TimeLine

About Energy and Water Development Corp.

EAWD stands at the forefront of global innovation, pioneering engineered solutions rooted in its patented configurations. Through groundbreaking technologies like the self-sufficient energy supply Atmosphere Water Generation system and Off-grid EV Charging stations, EAWD addresses the critical issues of water scarcity and energy challenges. By leveraging proven methodologies, the company delivers tailored solutions for sustainable potable water and off-grid energy supply.

With a holistic approach covering design, construction, and maintenance, EAWD serves a diverse array of clients, spanning private sector enterprises, government entities, and NGOs. Its established presence in the United States, Germany, and Mexico underscores its global reach, while strategic expansions in Latin America further solidify its position as an industry leader.

For further details, visit www.Energy-Water.com or contact investors@energy-water.com.

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 18+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: https://ibn.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

IBN

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com