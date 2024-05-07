Landstar to Participate in Bank of America 2024 Annual Investment Conference

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) announced today its participation in the Bank of America 2024 Annual Investment Conference. Landstar’s “fireside chat” discussion begins at 10:20 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 14. It will be broadcast live via the Internet at www.investor.landstar.com; click on "Webcasts." The Bank of America 2024 Annual Investment Conference webcast will be available on Landstar’s website through May 22. For more information about the webcast, please contact Landstar’s Investor Relations department at 904-390-1305 or email dtempleton@landstar.com.

Landstar System, Inc., is a technology-enabled, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services to a broad range of customers utilizing a network of agents, third-party capacity providers and employees. Landstar transportation services companies are certified to ISO 9001:2015 quality management system standards and RC14001:2015 environmental, health, safety and security management system standards. Landstar System, Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Its common stock trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market® under the symbol LSTR.

