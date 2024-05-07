Amolyt Pharma Announces Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at the GRS Congress, ECE and ENDO

LYON, France and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amolyt Pharma, a global company specialized in developing therapeutic peptides for rare endocrine and related diseases, today announced that the company has had multiple abstracts accepted for presentation at the 10th International Congress of the Growth Hormone Research Society (GRS), which is being held May 10-11 in Stockholm, Sweden, the 26th European Congress of Endocrinology (ECE), which is being held May 11-14 in Stockholm, Sweden, and at the 2024 Endocrine Society Meeting (ENDO), which is being held June 1-4 in Boston, Massachusetts. These presentations cover both of Amolyt’s development programs, eneboparatide in Phase 3 for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism and AZP-3813 in Phase 1 for the treatment of acromegaly.



Details of the presentations are as follows:

10th International Congress of the Growth Hormone Research Society (GRS) – May 10-11, Stockholm, Sweden

Title: Additive Effect of Combined Treatment with the Small Peptide GH Receptor Antagonist, AZP-3813, and the Somatostatin Analog, Octreotide, in Decreasing IGF1 Levels in the Rat

Format: Oral Presentation

Session: Acromegaly

Date: Friday, May 10, 2024

Time: 2:00-3:00 p.m. CEST

26th European Congress of Endocrinology (ECE) – May 11-14, Stockholm, Sweden

Title: Renal Complications in Chronic Hypoparathyroidism

Format: Mini Satellite Symposium

Session: Industry-sponsored Mini Satellites, Room A6

Date: Sunday, May 12, 2024

Time: 9:45-10:15 a.m. CEST

Title: A Translational Approach to Investigate the Mechanism Whereby Eneboparatide Induces Prolonged Calcium Normalization in Patients with Chronic Hypoparathyroidism

Format: Oral Presentation

Session: Oral Communications 2: Calcium and Bone – Part I

Date: Sunday, May 12, 2024

Time: 2:40-3:40 p.m. CEST

Title: Increased Urinary Excretion of Calcium and Nephrolithiasis: Real-Life Data from the Epi-Hypo Cohort of Hypoparathyroidism Patients

Format: Oral Presentation

Session: Oral Communications 2: Calcium and Bone – Part I

Date: Sunday, May 12, 2024

Time: 2:40-3:40 p.m. CEST

Title: Remaining Secretion of Parathyroid Hormone Is Associated with Calcium Excretion in Chronic Hypoparathyroidism

Format: Oral Presentation

Session: Oral Communications 2: Calcium and Bone – Part I

Date: Sunday, May 12, 2024

Time: 2:40-3:40 p.m. CEST

Title: A Phase 1 Clinical Study to Evaluate the Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics of AZP-3813, a Novel, Small Peptide Growth Hormone Receptor Antagonist, in Healthy Subjects

Format: Rapid Communication

Session: Rapid Communications 5: Pituitary and Neuroendocrinology – Part I

Date: Monday, May 13, 2024

Time: 3:00-3:40 p.m. CEST

Poster Display: 9:40am CEST on Sunday, May 12 to 3:30pm CEST on Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Title: Additive Effect of Combined Treatment with the Small Peptide GH Receptor Antagonist, AZP-3813, and the Somatostatin Analog, Octreotide, in Decreasing IGF1 Levels in the Rat

Format: Poster Presentation

Date: Monday, May 13, 2024

Poster Display: 9:40 a.m.-7 p.m. CEST

Poster Presentation: 5:30-6:30 p.m. CEST

Title: Increased Bone Fragility Over Time in Women with Chronic Hypoparathyroidism: Real-world Data from the HypoparaNet Italian Cohort

Format: Rapid Communication

Session: Rapid Communications 10: Calcium and Bone – Part II

Date: Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Time: 1:00-1:40 p.m. CEST

Poster Display: 9:40am CEST on Sunday, May 12 to 3:30pm CEST on Tuesday, May 14, 2024

2024 Endocrine Society Meeting (ENDO) – June 1-4, Boston, Mass.

Title: A Phase 1 Clinical Study to Evaluate the Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics of AZP-3813, a Novel Small Peptide Growth Hormone Receptor Antagonist, in Healthy Subjects

Format: Rapid Fire/Poster Presentation

Session: RF03-02/SAT-043

Date: Saturday, June 1, 2024

Time: 1:45-3:15 p.m. EDT

Title: Skeletal Effects Among Pre and Postmenopausal Women with Hypoparathyroidism (HypoPT); Data from the Canadian National Hypoparathyroidism Registry (CNHR)

Format: Poster Presentation

Session SUN-253

Date: Sunday, June 2, 2024

Time: 12:00-1:30 p.m. EDT

Title: Increased Fragility of Bone Over Time in Female Patients with Chronic Hypoparathyroidism: Real-world Data from the Italian Cohort

Format: Poster Presentation

Session: SUN-259

Date: Sunday, June 2, 2024

Time: 12:00-1:30 p.m. EDT

Title: Enhanced Ability of the Small Peptide GH Receptor Antagonist, AZP-3813, to Decrease IGF1 When Combined with the Somatostatin Analog, Octreotide

Format: Poster Presentation

Session: MON-113

Date: Monday, June 3, 2024

Time: 12:00-1:30 p.m. EDT

Title: Eneboparatide, a Potent Stimulator of Urinary Calcium Reabsorption, Induces Prolonged Renal Cortex Retention and PTH1 Receptor Signalling

Format: Oral Presentation

Session: OR14-02

Date: Monday, June 3, 2024

Time: 1:45-3:15 p.m. EDT

