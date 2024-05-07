Submit Release
First Edition of the MELS Spring School: Shaping the Future of European Legal Studies

We ended April with the special occasion of hosting the first edition of the MELS Spring School, a milestone moment for our online Master programme.

We were pleased to have Masters of European Legal Studies students visit our Centre for Judges and Lawyers in Luxembourg, during this unique event. Over the course of a few interesting and fun days, MELS students from all over Europe left their busy jobs behind to get together to discuss and debate a wide range of forward-thinking issues related to EU law and European affairs.

Group photo of MELS in Luxembourg

Over three days, our experts presented topics ranging from the ‘upcoming European Parliament elections’ to the ’relationship between EU Law and the Istanbul Convention on gender-based violence’, along with a visit to the Villa Vauban Museum, the very first home of the Court of Justice of the European Union.

Students also benefitted from the opportunity to attend thesis coaching workshops to help prepare them for their Master’s thesis which concludes the MELS second year and Master’s programme.

It was a great initiative to come together and witness our cohorts of students connect with each other in person, and apply the knowledge accumulated in their studies and professional lives throughout the Spring School, in an environment of open discussion and debate.

Following the launch of our Spring School, we are looking forward to welcoming our ever-growing network of MELS alumni for future events at our premises in Luxembourg- to make connections, discuss and debate the important topics currently facing Europe.

classroom in luxembourg  expert in front of classroom luxembourg

