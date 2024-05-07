Submit Release
Altimmune to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that members of the Company’s management team will participate and be available for 1x1 meetings at the following investor conferences:

  • JMP Life Sciences Conference (New York, NY)
    Tuesday, May 14, 2024
    Fireside Chat at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time
  • UBS Obesity Therapeutics Day (Virtual Conference)
    Thursday, May 23, 2024
    Fireside Chat at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

The sessions will be webcast and can be accessed by visiting the Events section of the Altimmune website.

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative next-generation peptide-based therapeutics. The Company is developing pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist for the treatment of obesity and MASH. For more information, please visit www.altimmune.com.

Company Contact:
Richard Eisenstadt                                                        
Chief Financial Officer                                                 
Phone: 240-654-1450                                                        
ir@altimmune.com

Investor Contact:
Lee Roth
Burns McClellan
Phone: 646-382-3403
lroth@burnsmc.com
Julia Weilman
Burns McClellan
Phone: 646-732-4443
jweilman@burnsmc.com

Media Contact:
Danielle Cantey
Inizio Evoke Comms
Phone: 619-826-4657
Danielle.cantey@inizioevoke.com 


