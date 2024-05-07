Calvetti Ferguson Supports Firm Growth in Nashville with New Business Development Officer and Tax Director

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calvetti Ferguson, a Top 200 accounting firm, welcomes a new business development officer and tax director to its growing Nashville team to support market growth in Tennessee.



Michael Peden joins Calvetti Ferguson as a business development officer, bringing over 18 years of experience in strategic leadership, business development, and financial management. More specifically, he has experience in banking and working with business owners, assessing his clients' financing, capital, and exit-planning needs. Michael has developed various strategies and executed initiatives across diverse businesses, covering middle market and Fortune 500 clients.

Renato Antun joins the firm as a tax director, serving the Tennessee market by providing a full range of tax services. Leveraging over a decade of experience in healthcare tax compliance, provision, and planning for both partnerships and corporations, Renato brings deep industry knowledge to the team. His expertise spans across physician practices, specialty care, and surgery centers.

"Calvetti Ferguson is known for its focus on building strong, collaborative relationships with clients," says Michael Peden, business development officer at Calvetti Ferguson. "That personalized approach is something I truly value and am excited to use my skills in building connections to contribute to Calvetti Ferguson’s success and create lasting value for organizations right here in Nashville.”

"Nashville's middle market thrives on innovation and collaboration, creating the need for strategic tax services," says Renato Antun, tax director at Calvetti Ferguson. "I'm excited to integrate my tax and healthcare knowledge with the firm's robust suite of services to provide support to clients navigating this fast-paced environment.”

The addition of Michael and Renato to Calvetti Ferguson's Nashville team further solidifies the firm's mission to provide high-quality bespoke accounting and advisory services to Nashville organizations in industries including healthcare, technology, financial services, and private equity/venture capital.

"Michael and Renato joining our team marks a significant step forward in developing relationships in Nashville, becoming further involved in the community, and enhancing our local tax practice," says Nicholas McClay, Nashville office managing partner at Calvetti Ferguson. "We are excited to see their commitment to clients and industry expertise in action as we serve entrepreneurs and organizations in Nashville."

Calvetti Ferguson leverages the city's entrepreneurial spirit and innovative environment, remaining ahead of emerging trends and technologies to elevate client service and enrich the energetic business scene. The firm continues to add to its team in Nashville, awaiting their official move-in to their new office in the Gulch.

