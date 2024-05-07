Geneva College of Longevity Science (GCLS) Officially Launches to Redefine Education in Longevity Science
GCLS pioneers academic education in Longevity Science as the first institution dedicated to this rapidly developing field of research.
Our team is excited about bringing attention to academic education in longevity science. Our commitment to fostering an environment of innovation, collaboration, and excellence is at the core of GCLS.”GENEVA, GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Geneva College of Longevity Science (GCLS) proudly announces its official launch. As the first institution of higher learning dedicated entirely to the rapidly developing field of longevity science, GCLS will offer comprehensive access to academic education in this dynamic area of study. Leading the charge is Dominik Thor, President of GCLS, who is excited to spearhead this pioneering venture into an era of innovation and collaboration.
GCLS boasts an exceptional faculty comprised of interdisciplinary longevity experts from various fields, including genetics, medicine, pharmacy, gerontology, nutrition, psychology, and public health. These esteemed faculty members bring a wealth of knowledge and experience, ensuring that students receive a comprehensive education that explores all facets of the expanding body of scientific insights available on extending human lifespan and improving quality of life.
"Our commitment to fostering an environment of innovation, collaboration, and excellence is at the core of GCLS," says Dominik Thor. "Our Executive Master of Science in Longevity (EMSc Longevity) programme, designed in accordance with the Bologna process guidelines, is a testament to this commitment."
The EMSc Longevity programme is a unique two-semester executive-level master’s distance learning program that covers a wide range of topics related to longevity science. Characterized by a high degree of flexibility to accommodate both professional and private responsibilities, the study programme empowers professionals in the field to deepen their knowledge and enhance their credibility. Designed for both practitioners seeking to deepen their understanding of cutting-edge longevity interventions and financial and policy decision-makers aiming to acquire expertise in this emerging healthcare field, the program offers a comprehensive, multidisciplinary approach covering the latest scientific findings associated with ageing, health, and longevity.
"I am incredibly proud of the work our team has put into bringing GCLS to life," adds Dominik Thor. "I am excited about the opportunity to bring attention to academic education in longevity science and invite everyone to join us and shape the future of longevity science together."
For more information about Geneva College of Longevity Science (GCLS) and the EMSc Longevity program, please visit https://gcls.study.
