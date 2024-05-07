Glycomics Market to reach $4.82 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 13.5%, says Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global glycomics market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.99 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 4.82 Bn by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5% from 2024 to 2031, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights. Glycomics is the study of the complete set of sugars, or glycomes, of an organism. It involves the analysis of glycan structures present in glycoproteins and glycolipids. Glycomics is applicable across sectors including pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and academic research.



Request Sample Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/6796

Market Dynamics:

The Glycomics market is being primarily driven by increasing research and development activities in the field of glycomics. With the growing importance of glycomics in drug discovery and development, there is a rising demand for glycomics products and services. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes, which require personalized medicine approaches, is also contributing to the growth of the Glycomics market.

Glycomics Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $1.99 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $4.82 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Growing biopharmaceutical industry and rising research & development investments



• Personalized medicine and increasing diagnostics demand Restraints & Challenges • Lack of standardized glycomic analysis methods



• High costs associated with glycomics research and analysis

Market Trends:

One of the key trends in the Glycomics market is the growing adoption of glycomics in biomarker discovery and diagnostics. Glycomics has shown promising results in identifying novel biomarkers for various diseases, leading to its increased use in diagnostic applications. Another trend is the rising collaborations between academic institutions, research organizations, and pharmaceutical companies to further explore the potential of glycomics in precision medicine. Such partnerships are expected to drive innovation and propel the growth of the Glycomics market in the coming years.

Market Opportunities:

With the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the shift towards personalized medicine, the glycomics market is witnessing a surge in demand. Glycans play a crucial role in various biological processes and can serve as biomarkers for disease diagnosis and prognosis. As a result, there is a growing need for glycomics products for diagnostics and drug discovery applications. Reagents, particularly, are expected to dominate the market due to their widespread use in glycomics research.

Buy this Complete Business Research Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/6796

Technological advancements in glycomics tools and techniques are driving innovation in the market. New enzymes, kits, and equipment are being developed to enhance glycan analysis and characterization. This surge in product development is fueling the growth of the glycomics market, as researchers and biopharmaceutical companies seek more efficient and accurate methods for glycan analysis. The increasing adoption of glycomics technologies in academic research and drug development is further boosting market growth.

Key Market Takeaways:

The Glycomics Market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period 2024-2031, owing to the growing demand for personalized medicine and advancements in glycomics technologies.

On the basis of product type, the reagents segment is expected to hold a dominant position, driven by their widespread use in glycomics research.

In terms of applications, diagnostics is set to dominate the market, as glycans are increasingly used as biomarkers for disease diagnosis. Biopharmaceutical companies are expected to be the leading end-users of glycomics products.

North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the glycomics market, due to the presence of key players and research institutions in the region.

Key players operating in the market include RayBiotech Life, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Asparia Glycomics, and Agilent Technologies Inc. The market is characterized by intense competition and a focus on product innovation to meet the growing demand for glycomics solutions.

In conclusion, the glycomics market presents lucrative opportunities for key players, as the demand for personalized medicine and advancements in glycomics technologies continue to drive market growth. By focusing on product innovation and strategic partnerships, companies can capitalize on the growing market potential and establish a strong foothold in the glycomics industry. With the increasing adoption of glycomics solutions across various sectors, the market is poised for significant expansion in the coming years.

Get 10% Customization on this Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/6796

Recent Developments:

In March 2024, Bunker Corporation reported advancements in 4D proteomics workflows enabled by Collision Cross Section technology, including glycoproteomics and immunopeptidomics.

In April 2021, a collaboration to transfer glycomics research into viable medicine for patients with genetic illness announced by the pan-Canadian Network of Centers of Excellence, GlycoNet, and commercial stage.

Market Segmentation:



By Product Type:

Reagents

Enzymes

Kits

Equipment

By Application:

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery & Development

Others



By End User:

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

CROs

Others

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa



Browse through Coherent Market Insights Biotechnology Research Reports.

Find more related trending reports below:

Conjugate Vaccine Market, by Product Type (Monovalent Conjugate Vaccines and Multivalent Conjugate Vaccine), by Disease Indication (Pneumococcal, Influenza, Meningococcal, and Typhoid), by Pathogen Type ( Bacterial and Viral), by Patient Type ( Pediatric and Adults), and by region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)

Calcium Lactate Market - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis

Meningococcal Vaccines Market, By Vaccine Type (Polysaccharide, Conjugate, Combination), By Distribution Channel (Government, Private), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa)

Small Scale Bioreactors Market, by Product Type [Reusable Bioreactors ( Stainless Steel Bioreactors, Glass Bioreactors) Single-use Bioreactor] By Capacity (5 ML-100 ML,100 ML-250ML, 250ML-500ML, 500ML-1L, 1L-3L, 3L-5L), By End User (Biopharmaceutical Companies, Contract Manufacturing Organizations, and Research Organizations), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter



Mr. Shah Senior Client Partner – Business Development Coherent Market Insights Phone: US: +1-206-701-6702 UK: +44-020-8133-4027 Japan: +81-050-5539-1737 India: +91-848-285-0837 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com