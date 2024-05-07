Leo Cancer Care and DYN'R Medical Systems Collaborate to Co-develop Respiratory Monitoring Solution
EINPresswire.com/ -- Leo Cancer Care, a manufacturer of upright radiotherapy solutions, and DYN'R Medical Systems, developers of respiratory monitoring systems for thoraco-abdominal cancer treatment, are partnering to co-develop a spirometry solution specifically for upright positioning.
The two businesses have joined forces to adapt DYN'R Medical Systems’ SDX spirometry device for use with Leo Cancer Care's upright patient positioning system. The collaboration will result in a bespoke design that enables breathing control and measurement within the future upright radiotherapy workflow, aiming to enhance treatment accuracy.
Global research indicates that on average lungs are more inflated for upright body positions compared to lying down, which could lead to reduced healthy tissue damage with thoraco-abdominal radiation therapy. Patients requiring these treatments often suffer from airway obstruction and find it easier to breathe when they are positioned upright.
Research using the combined solutions from DYN’R Medical Systems and Leo Cancer Care is already taking place with two studies happening simultaneously. The aim of the research is to further validate the anatomical changes between upright and supine breathing, as well as assess the patient comfort and usability of the system within future workflows.
Tracy Underwood, Head of Translational Research at Leo Cancer Care said: “In the UK, PhD student Anthony Criscuolo is leading a healthy volunteer study which has confirmed the feasibility of using DYN’R’s SDX system upright, together with the Eve® patient positioner from Leo Cancer Care. The analysis is ongoing but initial results suggest that breathing can be well-controlled upright, using the SDX.”
Sophie Boisbouvier, Research Radiation Therapist at Centre Léon Bérard commented on the ongoing research: “At Centre Léon Bérard we have been working in collaboration with Leo Cancer Care and DYN’R Medical Systems to complete a study, including patients with lung or breast cancer, to evaluate the lung volumes in the upright position compared to supine. The study will also assess patient’s physical and psychological comfort. The study will become a paper that we look forward to sharing in the not-so-distant future.”
The promising results so far have been the catalyst for Leo Cancer Care and DYN'R Medical Systems to expedite the development process and bring this integration to fruition.
François Galzin, President and CEO of DYN’R Medical Systems commented on this new partnership:
“At DYN’R we have developed the SDX system, a respiratory control device, based on the principles of spirometry measurement. Medical examinations such as these (PFT – Pulmonary Function Testing) are always carried out in a seated position. So, the idea behind the Leo Cancer Care technology has always appealed to us. We are convinced that the combination of our knowledge will result in a great global solution to improve patient care and efficiency.”
Please note: The Leo Cancer Care solutions are not yet clinically available and will not treat patients until the required regulatory approval has been achieved.
Sophie Towe
