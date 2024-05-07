Cipher Mining Provides First Quarter 2024 Business Update

First Quarter 2024 GAAP Net Income of $40m, and Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings of $63m



First Quarter 2024 Revenues of $48m

Current Self-Mining Hash Rate of ~7.7 EH/s and on track to reach ~9.3 EH/s by end of Third Quarter 2024, with plans to grow to ~25.1 EH/s by end of 2025

NEW YORK, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) (“Cipher” or the “Company”) today announced results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2024, with an update on its operations and deployment strategy.

“We are delighted to announce results for the first quarter of 2024 in which we delivered another quarter of record net income on both a GAAP and Non-GAAP basis,” said Tyler Page, CEO of Cipher.

“We continue to invest heavily in our expansion, and the early stages of construction at our new Black Pearl data center are well underway. We’ve already cleared and leveled over 50 acres, and we will start laying concrete foundations this month. Because of this progress, and our strong financial position, we have decided to accelerate our plans and build the entire 300 MW data center in 2025. We expect to be at ~9.3 EH/s by the end of Q3 2024, and at least ~25.1 EH/s by the end of 2025.”

“We are confident our team’s proven execution and the Company’s best-in-class unit economics will continue to position Cipher as a top miner in this new post-halving environment.”

Finance and Operations Highlights

Produced first quarter 2024 GAAP net income of $40 million, and non-GAAP adjusted earnings of $63 million

30 MW expansion at each of Bear and Chief JV data centers, delivering an additional ~1.25 EH/s of self-mining capacity, on track for completion in second quarter 2024

300 MW data center at Black Pearl on track for energization in 2025 with land cleared and leveled for construction



CIPHER MINING INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except for share and per share amounts) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 88,675 $ 86,105 Accounts receivable 680 622 Receivables, related party 430 245 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,910 3,670 Bitcoin 123,307 32,978 Derivative asset 34,228 31,878 Total current assets 250,230 155,498 Property and equipment, net 238,541 243,815 Deposits on equipment 30,187 30,812 Intangible assets, net 8,162 8,109 Investment in equity investees 52,621 35,258 Derivative asset 66,722 61,713 Operating lease right-of-use asset 6,823 7,077 Security deposits 23,855 23,855 Total assets $ 677,141 $ 566,137 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 7,520 $ 4,980 Accounts payable, related party - 1,554 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 18,661 22,439 Finance lease liability, current portion 3,595 3,404 Operating lease liability, current portion 1,204 1,166 Warrant liability - 250 Total current liabilities 30,980 33,793 Asset retirement obligation 18,708 18,394 Finance lease liability 10,121 11,128 Operating lease liability 6,025 6,280 Deferred tax liability 10,383 5,206 Total liabilities 76,217 74,801 Commitments and contingencies (Note 13) Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 - - Common stock, $0.001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 312,649,102 and 296,276,536 shares issued as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively, and 306,543,330 and 290,957,862 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively 313 296 Additional paid-in capital 697,494 627,822 Accumulated deficit (96,877 ) (136,777 ) Treasury stock, at par, 6,105,772 and 5,318,674 shares at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively (6 ) (5 ) Total stockholders’ equity 600,924 491,336 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 677,141 $ 566,137





CIPHER MINING INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except for share and per share amounts)

(unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 Revenue - bitcoin mining $ 48,137 $ 21,895 Costs and operating expenses (income) Cost of revenue 14,820 8,141 Compensation and benefits 13,036 11,937 General and administrative 6,077 5,483 Depreciation and amortization 17,244 11,655 Change in fair value of derivative asset (7,359 ) (5,328 ) Power sales (1,173 ) (98 ) Equity in (gains) losses of equity investees (738 ) 750 Gains on fair value of bitcoin (40,556 ) (4,264 ) Other gains - (2,260 ) Total costs and operating expenses (income) 1,351 26,016 Operating income (loss) 46,786 (4,121 ) Other income (expense) Interest income 786 76 Interest expense (400 ) (401 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability 250 (37 ) Other expense (1,958 ) - Total other income (expense) (1,322 ) (362 ) Income (loss) before taxes 45,464 (4,483 ) Current income tax expense (386 ) (17 ) Deferred income tax expense (5,178 ) (53 ) Total income tax expense (5,564 ) (70 ) Net income (loss) $ 39,900 $ (4,553 ) Net income (loss) per share - basic and diluted $ 0.13 $ (0.02 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 296,641,499 248,654,082 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 304,397,979 248,654,082





CIPHER MINING INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ 39,900 $ (4,553 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation 17,097 11,655 Amortization of intangible assets 147 - Amortization of operating right-of-use asset 254 222 Share-based compensation 8,317 8,810 Equity in (gains) losses of equity investees (738 ) 750 Non-cash lease expense 392 401 Other operating activities 1,958 - Income taxes 5,564 53 Bitcoin received as payment for services (48,079 ) (21,717 ) Change in fair value of derivative asset (7,359 ) (5,328 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability (250 ) 37 Gains on fair value of bitcoin (40,556 ) (4,264 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (58 ) (183 ) Receivables, related party (185 ) (189 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 760 2,975 Security deposits - (12 ) Accounts payable 2,540 2,913 Accounts payable, related party - (1,529 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (6,123 ) 65 Lease liabilities (217 ) (248 ) Net cash used in operating activities (26,636 ) (10,142 ) Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from sale of bitcoin - 20,958 Deposits on equipment (4,536 ) (1,106 ) Purchases of property and equipment (7,902 ) (17,947 ) Purchases and development of software (200 ) - Capital distributions from equity investees - 3,807 Investment in equity investees (18,319 ) (3,094 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (30,957 ) 2,618 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from the issuance of common stock 66,171 - Offering costs paid for the issuance of common stock (1,623 ) - Repurchase of common shares to pay employee withholding taxes (3,177 ) (481 ) Principal payments on financing lease (1,208 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 60,163 (481 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 2,570 (8,005 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 86,105 11,927 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period $ 88,675 $ 3,922 Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing and financing activities Reclassification of deposits on equipment to property and equipment $ 5,161 $ 71,533 Bitcoin received from equity investees $ 1,694 $ 317 Settlement of related party payable related to master services and supply agreement $ 1,554 $ - Equity method investment acquired for non-cash consideration $ - $ 1,925 Property and equipment purchases in accounts payable, accounts payable, related party and accrued expenses $ - $ 5,940 Deposits on equipment in accounts payable, accounts payable, related party and accrued expenses $ - $ 691 Finance lease cost in accrued expenses $ - $ 1,017



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following are reconciliations of our Adjusted Earnings, in each case excluding the impact of (i) the non-cash change in fair value of derivative asset, (ii) share-based compensation expense, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) deferred income tax expense, (v) nonrecurring gains and losses and (vi) the non-cash change in fair value of warrant liability, to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the periods indicated (in thousands):