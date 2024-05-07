INE Wins Four Cybersecurity Awards in 12th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at #RSAC 2024

San Francisco, CA, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INE , a leading provider of cybersecurity certifications and training, is proud to announce it has won four Global InfoSec Awards during RSAC 2024. The awards are presented by Cyber Defense Magazine, the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine. After scouring more than 4,300 companies around the world, CDM has designated INE as:

Best Product - Cybersecurity Education for Enterprises

Most Innovative - Cybersecurity Education for Small Businesses (SMBs)

Publisher’s Choice - Cybersecurity Training

Cutting Edge - Cybersecurity Training Videos

“We are honored to receive the 2024 Global InfoSec Awards. Being recognized for our innovative products and cutting edge technology is not only a testament to our team’s dedication and expertise, but also underscores our commitment to driving growth and advancement in cybersecurity training,” said Dara Warn, INE’s CEO. “We continue to invest in the tools and technology necessary to ensure we are able to provide businesses and professionals with the fastest and most cost efficient path to competency and security.”

“We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber-crime. “INE is absolutely worthy of these coveted awards] and consideration for deployment in your environment,” said Yan Ross, Global Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

About the Judging:

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking “What’s Next?” and looks for best of breed, next generation InfoSec solutions.

For more information on INE or to register for a free trial, click here .

About INE:

INE is the premier provider of online technical training and cybersecurity certification for the networking and cybersecurity industries. Harnessing the world’s most powerful hands-on lab platform, cutting-edge technology, global video distribution network, and world-class instructors, INE is the top training choice for Fortune 500 companies worldwide, and for IT professionals looking to advance their careers. INE’s suite of learning paths offers an incomparable depth of expertise across cybersecurity, cloud, networking, and data science. INE is committed to delivering advanced technical training, while also lowering the barriers worldwide for those looking to enter and excel in an IT career.

About Cyber Defense Magazine:

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

