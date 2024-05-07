XPO Opens New Service Center in Las Vegas to Expand Trade Show Shipping and Strengthen Freight Transportation Across the Region

XPO’s Second Location in Las Vegas Joins Recently Opened Facilities in Rapidly Growing Freight Markets

GREENWICH, Conn., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of LTL freight transportation in North America, today announced the opening of a major new freight transportation center in Las Vegas that will serve as a linchpin for the company’s expanded trade show shipping service . The new site, XPO’s second in Las Vegas, also enables faster service to local customers and more efficient routing of freight across the Southwest and Rockies.

Dave Bates, chief operating officer of XPO, said, “We’re pleased to continue opening our new service centers on schedule and to be deepening our presence in Nevada. Las Vegas is a vital shipping gateway for our customers and a major destination for trade shows and conventions. We’re excited about the opportunities this location creates for our customers and the elevated service it will enable us to provide in the region."

Las Vegas, Nevada: XPO’s new 36,000 square foot Las Vegas service center is one of the area’s largest trucking facilities. Located on the south side of the city, it joins XPO’s location in North Las Vegas to provide world-class service to and from the area. The center also expands the company’s ability to provide trade show shipping service for customers. This includes personalized support from XPO’s dedicated trade show concierge desk, five days of complimentary storage for shipments and the backing of the company’s seamless coast-to-coast network.

Over the past few days, XPO also opened service centers in:

Landover, Maryland (Washington, DC-Baltimore Metro area): This newly renovated 20,000 square foot service center is located approximately 10 miles east of Washington, DC and 30 miles southwest of Baltimore. This center will reduce travel times to customers in the region and expand capacity to meet growing freight demand across the area.

Sherman, Texas: Located on a five-acre site right outside the Dallas metropolitan area, this location replaces XPO’s local service center in Sherman to strengthen the company’s ability to serve customers in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Texoma regions.

