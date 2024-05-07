BioCryst to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Submit Release
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX) today announced that the company will present at the following conferences:

  • Citizens JMP Life Sciences Conference in New York on Monday, May 13, 2024, at 12:30 p.m. ET.
  • 2024 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at 3:05 p.m. ET.
  • Bank of America Health Care Conference 2024 in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at 5:20 p.m. ET.
  • H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference in New York on Monday, May 20, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Links to the live audio webcasts and replays of the presentations may be accessed in the Investors & Media section of BioCryst’s website at http://www.biocryst.com.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is a global biotechnology company with a deep commitment to improving the lives of people living with complement-mediated and other rare diseases. BioCryst leverages its expertise in structure-guided drug design to develop first-in-class or best-in-class oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat diseases. BioCryst has commercialized ORLADEYO® (berotralstat), the first oral, once-daily plasma kallikrein inhibitor, and is advancing a pipeline of small-molecule and protein therapies. For more information, please visit www.biocryst.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

BCRXW

Contact:
John Bluth
+1 919 859 7910
jbluth@biocryst.com


