Lightbend Adds Industry Veteran Dan Rosanova as Head Of Product

Former Confluent and Azure messaging services leader to drive Akka product strategy

SAN FRANCISCO, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbend , inventors of the Akka distributed application platform, today announced that Dan Rosanova, an industry veteran of multiple cloud computing leaders, has joined the company’s executive team as its senior vice president for Product Management. In his new role, Dan will spearhead product strategy and innovation for the Akka platform.

“We’re thrilled to have someone of Dan’s caliber join our team,” said Tyler Jewell, Lightbend CEO. “His track record of driving product innovation and revenue growth for some of the most successful cloud native products in the market today speaks for itself. His skill set will be incredibly valuable in building out the next generation of Akka.”

Dan comes to Lightbend from cloud data management leader Confluent, where he served as the vice president of Product Management. He spent several years building its award-winning cloud native data management solution into an industry leader and has held senior leadership positions at Microsoft and other technology vendors.

“What attracted me to Lightbend were the highly advanced capabilities and event-driven design of Akka,” said Dan. “Akka is the technology necessary for the future: for scale, for cost, and the more distributed nature of all tech platforms. Lightbend is making this possible for a much broader audience.”

About Lightbend

Lightbend (@Lightbend) is leading the enterprise transformation toward real-time, cloud native applications and setting the standard for cloud native architectures. Lightbend provides scalable, high-performance microservices frameworks and streaming engines for building data-centric systems that are optimized to run on cloud native infrastructure. Lightbend powers the world’s most innovative companies. For more information, visit www.lightbend.com.

Editorial Contact

Kimberly Falk

VP of Marketing, Lightbend

+1 415 515 0686

kimberly.falk@lightbend.com

Nichols Communications for Lightbend

Jay Nichols

+1 408 772 1551

jay@nicholscomm.com