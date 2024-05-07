Dorman Products, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

Highlights (All comparisons are to the prior year period unless otherwise noted):



Net sales of $468.7 million, up 0.4% compared to $466.7 million

Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $1.05, up 483% compared to $0.18

Adjusted diluted EPS* of $1.31, up 134% compared to $0.56

Generated $52 million of cash from operating activities; repaid $15 million of debt and repurchased $27 million of its shares

The Company confirms its full-year 2024 guidance



COLMAR, Pa., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (the “Company” or “Dorman”) (NASDAQ: DORM), a leading supplier in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 30, 2024.

Kevin Olsen, Dorman’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We’re pleased with our first quarter results and the strong start to the year driven by the hard work and dedication of our Contributors. Our focus on delivering new and innovative products continues to be a winning formula for our customers and our shareholders. Through our strong financial results, we generated $52 million of cash from operating activities, a 98% improvement year-over-year, which we used to repay $15 million of debt and return $27 million to shareholders through the repurchase of our stock.

“Our results were in line with our expectations, as Light Duty industry fundamentals remained strong while the Heavy Duty and Specialty Vehicle industries experienced softness. I’m confident that our ongoing initiatives and our team of dedicated Contributors will enable us to navigate industry challenges and continue to drive success.”

First Quarter Financial Results

The Company reported first quarter 2024 net sales of $468.7 million, up slightly compared to net sales of $466.7 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Gross profit was $181.4 million in the first quarter of 2024, or 38.7% of net sales, compared to $144.5 million, or 31.0% of net sales, for the same quarter last year. Adjusted gross margin* was 38.7% in the first quarter of 2024 compared to 32.4% in the same quarter last year.

Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses were $127.0 million, or 27.1% of net sales, in the first quarter of 2024 compared to $126.4 million, or 27.1% of net sales, for the same quarter last year. Adjusted SG&A expenses* were $116.5 million, or 24.9% of net sales, in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $117.4 million, or 25.2% of net sales, in the same quarter last year.

Diluted EPS was $1.05 in the first quarter of 2024, up 483% compared to diluted EPS of $0.18 in the same quarter last year. Adjusted diluted EPS* was $1.31 in the first quarter of 2024, up 134% compared to adjusted diluted EPS* of $0.56 in the same quarter last year.

Segment results were as follows:

Net Sales Segment Profit Margin ($ in millions) Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Change Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Change Light Duty $ 359.3 $ 348.1 3 % 16.1 % 6.2 % 990 bps Heavy Duty $ 57.8 $ 67.6 -15 % 0.0 % 7.9 % -790 bps Specialty Vehicle $ 51.6 $ 51.0 1 % 13.9 % 13.9 % 0 bps

2024 Guidance

The Company confirms its 2024 full-year guidance and expects net sales growth in the range of 3% to 5% over 2023, diluted EPS in the range of $4.71 to $5.01, and adjusted diluted EPS* in the range of $5.40 to $5.70. This guidance assumes a tax rate of 24%, includes the impact of a previously announced reduction in workforce, and excludes any potential impacts from future acquisitions and divestitures, supply chain disruptions, significant inflation and interest rate changes, and share repurchases.

Conference Call and Webcast

About Dorman Products

Dorman gives professionals, enthusiasts and owners greater freedom to fix motor vehicles. For over 100 years, we have been driving new solutions, releasing tens of thousands of aftermarket replacement products engineered to save time and money and increase convenience and reliability.

Founded and headquartered in the United States, we are a pioneering global organization offering an always-evolving catalog of products, covering cars, trucks and specialty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercarriage, and from hardware to complex electronics.

*Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this earnings release also contains Non-GAAP financial measures. The reasons why we believe these measures provide useful information to investors and a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and other information relating to these Non-GAAP measures are included in the supplemental schedules attached.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “likely,” “probably,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “views,” “estimates” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on those forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date such statements were made. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors (many of which are outside of our control). Such risks, uncertainties and other factors relate to, among other things: competition in and the evolution of the motor vehicle aftermarket industry; changes in our relationships with, or the loss of, any customers or suppliers; our ability to develop, market and sell new and existing products; our ability to anticipate and meet customer demand; our ability to purchase necessary materials from our suppliers and the impacts of any related logistics constraints; widespread public health pandemics; political and regulatory matters, such as changes in trade policy, the imposition of tariffs and climate regulation; our ability to protect our information security systems and defend against cyberattacks; our ability to protect our intellectual property and defend against any claims of infringement; and financial and economic factors, such as our level of indebtedness, fluctuations in interest rates and inflation. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company’s business, reputation, results of operations, financial condition, and stock price is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any such obligation to, update any of the information in this document, including but not limited to any situation where any forward-looking statement later turns out to be inaccurate whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Visit our website at www.dormanproducts.com. The Investor Relations section of the website contains a significant amount of information about Dorman, including financial and other information for investors. Dorman encourages investors to visit its website periodically to view new and updated information.

DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per-share amounts) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended (unaudited) 3/30/24 Pct.* 4/1/23 Pct. * Net sales $ 468,701 100.0 $ 466,738 100.0 Cost of goods sold 287,255 61.3 322,261 69.0 Gross profit 181,446 38.7 144,477 31.0 Selling, general and administrative expenses 127,008 27.1 126,363 27.1 Income from operations 54,438 11.6 18,114 3.9 Interest expense, net 10,605 2.3 11,953 2.6 Other expense (income), net 40 0.0 (357 ) (0.1 ) Income before income taxes 43,793 9.3 6,518 1.4 Provision for income taxes 10,965 2.3 835 0.2 Net income $ 32,828 7.0 $ 5,683 1.2 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.05 $ 0.18 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 31,250 31,537 * Percentage of sales. Data may not add due to rounding.





DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share data) (unaudited) 3/30/24 12/31/23 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 34,433 $ 36,814 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $3,513 and $3,518 486,352 526,867 Inventories 619,972 637,375 Prepaids and other current assets 22,062 32,653 Total current assets 1,162,819 1,233,709 Property, plant and equipment, net 162,439 160,113 Operating lease right-of-use assets 105,714 103,476 Goodwill 443,296 443,889 Intangible assets, net 295,880 301,556 Other assets 49,989 49,664 Total assets $ 2,220,137 $ 2,292,407 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 131,478 $ 176,664 Accrued compensation 18,206 23,971 Accrued customer rebates and returns 186,332 204,495 Revolving credit facility 81,160 92,760 Current portion of long-term debt 12,500 15,625 Other accrued liabilities 35,944 33,636 Total current liabilities 465,620 547,151 Long-term debt 467,338 467,239 Long-term operating lease liabilities 93,105 91,262 Other long-term liabilities 10,233 9,627 Deferred tax liabilities, net 9,346 8,925 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 31,011,870 and 31,299,770 shares issued and outstanding in 2024 and 2023, respectively 310 313 Additional paid-in capital 102,211 101,045 Retained earnings 1,075,663 1,069,435 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,689 ) (2,590 ) Total shareholders’ equity 1,174,495 1,168,203 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,220,137 $ 2,292,407

Selected Cash Flow Information (unaudited):

Three Months Ended (in thousands) 3/30/24 4/1/23 Cash provided by operating activities $ 51,980 $ 26,210 Depreciation, amortization and accretion $ 13,851 $ 13,540 Capital expenditures $ 10,755 $ 10,537





DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands, except per-share amounts) Our financial results include certain financial measures not derived in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Non-GAAP financial measures should not be used as a substitute for GAAP measures, or considered in isolation, for the purpose of analyzing our operating performance, financial position or cash flows. Additionally, these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. However, we have presented these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe this presentation, when reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measure, provides useful information to investors by offering additional ways of viewing our results, profitability trends, and underlying growth relative to prior and future periods and to our peers. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating, and planning decisions and in evaluating our performance. Non-GAAP financial measures may reflect adjustments for charges such as fair value adjustments, amortization, transaction costs, severance, accelerated depreciation, and other similar expenses related to acquisitions as well as other items that we believe are not related to our ongoing performance. Adjusted Net Income: Three Months Ended (unaudited) 3/30/24* 4/1/23* Net income (GAAP) $ 32,828 $ 5,683 Pretax acquisition-related intangible assets amortization [1] 5,484 5,433 Pretax acquisition-related transaction and other costs [2] 483 8,549 Pretax executive transition services expense [3] — 1,779 Pretax reduction in workforce costs [4] 4,568 — Tax adjustment (related to above items) [5] (2,517 ) (3,878 ) Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 40,846 $ 17,566 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 1.05 $ 0.18 Pretax acquisition-related intangible assets amortization [1] 0.18 0.17 Pretax acquisition-related transaction and other costs [2] 0.02 0.27 Pretax executive transition services expense [3] — 0.06 Pretax reduction in workforce costs [4] 0.15 — Tax adjustment (related to above items) [5] (0.08 ) (0.12 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 1.31 $ 0.56 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 31,250 31,537 * Amounts may not add due to rounding. See accompanying notes at the end of this supplemental schedule.



Adjusted Gross Profit:

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended (unaudited) 3/30/24 Pct.** 4/1/23 Pct.** Gross profit (GAAP) $ 181,446 38.7 $ 144,477 31.0 Pretax acquisition-related transaction and other costs [2] 8 0.0 6,829 1.5 Adjusted gross profit (Non-GAAP) $ 181,454 38.7 $ 151,306 32.4 Net sales $ 468,701 $ 466,738

Adjusted SG&A Expenses:

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended (unaudited) 3/30/24 Pct.** 4/1/23 Pct.** SG&A expenses (GAAP) $ 127,008 27.1 $ 126,363 27.1 Pretax acquisition-related intangible assets amortization [1] (5,484 ) (1.2 ) (5,433 ) (1.2 ) Pretax acquisition-related transaction and other costs [2] (475 ) (0.1 ) (1,719 ) (0.4 ) Pretax executive transition services expense [3] — — (1,779 ) (0.4 ) Pretax reduction in workforce costs [4] (4,568 ) (1.0 ) — — Adjusted SG&A expenses (Non-GAAP) $ 116,481 24.9 $ 117,432 25.2 Net sales $ 468,701 $ 466,738 * *Percentage of sales. Data may not add due to rounding. [1] – Pretax acquisition-related intangible asset amortization results from allocating the purchase price of acquisitions to the acquired tangible and intangible assets of the acquired business and recognizing the cost of the intangible asset over the period of benefit. Such costs were $5.5 million pretax (or $4.1 million after tax) during the three months ended March 30, 2024. Such costs were $5.4 million pretax (or $4.1 million after tax) during the three months ended April 1, 2023. [2] – Pretax acquisition-related transaction and other costs include costs incurred to complete and integrate acquisitions, accretion on contingent consideration obligations, inventory fair value adjustments and facility consolidation and start-up expenses. During the three months ended March 30, 2024, we incurred charges included in cost of goods sold for integration costs of $0.0 million pretax (or $0.0 million after tax). During the three months ended March 30, 2024, we incurred charges included in selling, general and administrative expenses to complete and integrate acquisitions of $0.5 million pretax (or $0.4 million after tax). During the three months ended April 1, 2023, we incurred charges included in cost of goods sold for integration costs, other facility consolidation expenses and inventory fair value adjustments of $6.8 million pretax (or $5.1 million after tax). During the three months ended April 1, 2023, we incurred charges included in selling, general and administrative expenses to complete and integrate acquisitions, accretion on contingent consideration obligations and facility consolidation and start-up expenses of $1.7 million pretax (or $1.3 million after tax). [3] – Pretax executive transition service expenses represents an accrual for costs required to be paid under an agreement in connection with the planned transition of our Executive Chairman to Non-Executive Chairman, and other professional services rendered in connection with the execution of the agreement. The expense was $1.8 million pretax (or $1.3 million after tax) during the three months ended April 1, 2023. [4] – Pretax reduction in workforce costs represents costs incurred in connection with our planned workforce reduction including severance and other payroll-related costs insurance continuation costs, modifications of share-based compensation awards, and other costs directly attributable to the action. The expense was $4.6 million pretax (or $3.5 million after tax) during the three months ended March 30, 2024. [5] – Tax adjustments represent the aggregate tax effect of all non-GAAP adjustments reflected in the table above and totaled $(2.5) million during the three months ended March 30, 2024, and $(3.9) million during the three months ended April 1, 2023. Such items are estimated by applying our statutory tax rate to the pretax amount, or an actual tax amount for discrete items.

2024 Guidance:

The Company provided the following guidance ranges related to their fiscal 2024 outlook: