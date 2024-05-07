Reliance, Inc. Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliance, Inc. (NYSE: RS) announced today that its management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



The BofA Securities 2024 Global Metals, Mining & Steel Conference on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 in Miami, Florida. Karla Lewis, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Arthur Ajemyan, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present on Tuesday, May 14 th at 5:30 p.m. ET and will participate in meetings with investors throughout the day. The Company’s presentation will be webcast live over the Internet, hosted on the Investors section of the Company's website at investor.reliance.com. In addition to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days following the event.

The KeyBanc 2024 Industrials & Basic Materials Conference on Wednesday, May 29, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. Karla Lewis, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen Koch, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, will participate in meetings with investors throughout the day.

The Wolfe Research 2nd Annual Small and Mid-Cap Conference on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 in New York City. Karla Lewis, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen Koch, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, will participate in meetings with investors throughout the day.



About Reliance, Inc.

Founded in 1939, Reliance, Inc. (NYSE: RS) is a leading global diversified metal solutions provider and the largest metals service center company in North America. Through a network of more than 320 locations in 40 states and 12 countries outside of the United States, Reliance provides value-added metals processing services and distributes a full-line of over 100,000 metal products to more than 125,000 customers in a broad range of industries. Reliance focuses on small orders with quick turnaround and value-added processing services. In 2023, Reliance’s average order size was $3,210, approximately 51% of orders included value-added processing and approximately 40% of orders were delivered within 24 hours. Reliance, Inc.’s press releases and additional information are available on the Company’s website at reliance.com.

CONTACT:

(213) 576-2428

investor@reliance.com

or Addo Investor Relations

(310) 829-5400