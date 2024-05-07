Connect Biopharma to Present a Late-Breaking Abstract at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) 2024 International Conference on the Positive Results from the Global Phase 2b Trial of Rademikibart in Patients with Moderate-to-Severe Asthma

SAN DIEGO, CA and TAICANG, China, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CNTB) (“Connect Biopharma” or the “Company”), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with chronic inflammatory diseases through the development of therapies derived from T cell-driven research, today announced data from its global Phase 2b trial of rademikibart in patients with moderate-to-severe asthma was accepted as a late-breaking abstract for poster presentation at the upcoming ATS 2024 International Meeting being held May 17-22, 2024 in San Diego, CA.



Poster Presentation Details:

Title: Improved Lung Function and Asthma Control Observed with Rademikibart in Patients with Moderate-to-Severe Uncontrolled Asthma (CBP-201-WW002)

Presenter: Edward Kerwin, M.D.

Session: Poster Discussion D21: Terminator: Control of Airway Inflammation and Immune Response in Asthma

Session Date and Time: Wednesday, May 22, 2024 at 8:15 AM – 10:15 AM PT

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Room 31A-C (Upper Level)

Additionally, the poster presentation will be available as an ePoster on the ATS 2024 International Conference website, and will be available for viewing May 19 - 22, 2024.

About Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited

Connect Biopharma is a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company applying its expertise in T cell biology and deep knowledge of the drug discovery industry to develop innovative therapies to treat chronic inflammatory diseases with the goal of improving the lives of millions of those affected around the world. The Company is building a rich pipeline of proprietary small molecules and antibodies, using functional T cell assays, to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets. The Company’s lead product candidate, rademikibart (formerly known as CBP-201), is an antibody designed to target interleukin-4 receptor alpha (IL-4Rα) in development for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD) and asthma. The Company’s second product candidate, icanbelimod (formerly known as CBP-307), is a modulator of S1P1 T cell receptors and is in development for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC). For more information, please visit: https://www.connectbiopharm.com/

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Tim McCarthy

LifeSci Advisors

tim@lifesciadvisors.com