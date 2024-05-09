Cold Pressed Juice Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Cold Pressed Juice Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the cold pressed juice market size is predicted to reach $6.3 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%.
The growth in the cold pressed juice market is due to the rising prevalence of obesity. North America region is expected to hold the largest cold pressed juice market share. Major players in the cold pressed juice market include Hain Celestial Group Inc., WM. Bolthouse Farms Inc., Pressed Juicery, Juice Press, Green Press Inc., Odwalla Inc., Suja Life LLC.
Cold Pressed Juice Market Segments
• By Type: Fruit, Vegetables, Blends
• By Packaging Material: Glass, Plastic, Other Packaging Materials
• By Nature: Conventional, Organic
• By Distribution Channels: Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Outlet, Grocery Stores, Online Retailing
• By Geography: The global cold pressed juice market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=11993&type=smp
Cold pressed juice is a form of juice created with a hydraulic press that applies several pounds of pressure to extract as much liquid as possible from fresh fruits and vegetables. They provide a variety of health advantages, including increased energy, anti-inflammatory effects, improved eyesight, bodily cleansing, lower cholesterol, and assisting in weight loss.
Read More On The Cold Pressed Juice Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cold-pressed-juice-global-market-report
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Cold Pressed Juice Market Characteristics
3. Cold Pressed Juice Market Trends And Strategies
4. Cold Pressed Juice Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Cold Pressed Juice Market Size And Growth
……
27. Cold Pressed Juice Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Cold Pressed Juice Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Crop Protection Chemicals Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/crop-protection-chemicals-global-market-report
Chemical Fertilizers Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/chemical-fertilizers-global-market-report
Liquid Fertilizers Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/liquid-fertilizers-global-market-report
Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info
Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info