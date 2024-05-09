Cold Chain Tracking And Monitoring Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Cold Chain Tracking And Monitoring Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Cold Chain Tracking And Monitoring Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the cold chain tracking and monitoring market size is predicted to reach $12 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7%.

The growth in the cold chain tracking and monitoring market is due to the increasing demand for food and beverages. North America region is expected to hold the largest cold chain tracking and monitoring market share. Major players in the cold chain tracking and monitoring market include Carrier Global Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., AmeriCold Logistics LLC, Lineage Logistics LLC, Digi International Inc., ORBCOMM Inc.

Cold Chain Tracking And Monitoring Market Segments

• By System: Software, Hardware

• By Solution: Storage, Transportation

• By End User: Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Food And Beverages, Chemicals, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global cold chain tracking and monitoring market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Cold chain tracking and monitoring refers to keeping an eye on and managing the cold chain, or supply chain, which is temperature controlled. They aid in maintaining product quality, cutting waste, adhering to regulations, and guaranteeing that the final customer obtains safe and efficient products.

