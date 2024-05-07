Bestselling Author Ken Coleman's New Book Answers the Question: What Should I Do With My Life?

Find The Work You're Wired To Do Releases Today

Nashville, Tennessee, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninety thousand hours. 90,000! That’s the average amount of time Americans spend at work in their lifetime. But a recent Gallup survey shows most people are spending that time not fully engaged — nearly 80% are just going through the motions for a paycheck.

Ken Coleman, bestselling author, job expert and host of “The Ken Coleman Show,” wants to help people change that. His new book, “Get Clear Career Assessment: Find the Work You’re Wired to Do, ” published by Ramsey Press, releases today. The book comes with the online Get Clear Career Assessment. The assessment helps people find self-awareness about their top talent, passion and mission so they can get specific in their job search and make more money doing work they enjoy.

“People think they’re stuck,” said Coleman. “They’re not stuck — they’re just unclear. When people learn who they are, what they do best and where they can do work that matters to them, they find confidence they never knew they had. Now they can go wherever they want to go!”

“Get Clear Career Assessment: Find the Work You’re Wired to Do” is available at kencoleman.com .

About Ken Coleman | Ken Coleman is the two-time bestselling author of “From Paycheck to Purpose” and “The Proximity Principle” and the host of “The Ken Coleman Show.” His new book, “Get Clear Career Assessment: Find the Work You’re Wired to Do,” is available now. A dynamic interviewer, Coleman has engaged with hundreds of leaders, influencers and A-listers in business, politics and sports. Follow Coleman on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and X.

About Ramsey Press | Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, Ramsey Press — a part of Ramsey Solutions — publishes America’s trusted voice on money, Dave Ramsey, as well as No. 1 national bestselling authors Ken Coleman, Rachel Cruze, Dr. John Delony and George Kamel. Ramsey Press produces practical and inspirational material on a wide range of topics, including personal development, leadership, career, business, relationships and personal finance. For more information, visit ramseysolutions.com/company/ramsey-press.

