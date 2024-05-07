Radware Only Vendor to Receive a Top Score for AI-Enhanced Vulnerability Detection in New GigaOm Report

Ranked as a leader in application and API security

MAHWAH, N.J., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today announced that GigaOm has ranked Radware as a Leader and Fast Mover in GigaOm’s 2024 Radar for Application and API Security (AAS) Report. Radware is the only vendor among the 13 security providers evaluated in the report to earn a top score for AI-enhanced vulnerability detection. In addition, Radware received a top score in the key category of bot management, a ranking attributed in part to being the only vendor to offer an advanced crypto challenge functionality. Download a complimentary copy of the report here.



For AI protection capabilities, the GigaOm report notes, “Radware is the only vendor in this analysis to earn a top score on the AI-enhanced vulnerability detection criterion. Radware includes everything that we currently look for in this feature; the AI vulnerability enhancement system uses both IP and application layer information to learn of attacks to protect against and offer suggestions to IT.”

“Attackers are now using AI not only to create more complex and adaptive attacks, but also to decrease time-to-attack. That’s why we are taking a ‘fight AI with AI’ approach to security,” said Gabi Malka, Radware’s chief operating officer. “With AI-powered algorithms and automated detection and mitigation capabilities in place, Radware has the right offering for organizations looking for best-in-class application and API security and shorter mean time to resolution.”

In GigaOm’s 2024 Radar for Application and API Security Report, Don MacVittie, GigaOm research analyst, writes about Radware’s solution:

“Radware has amassed a broad selection of deeply integrated tools that are available à la carte to build the protection that an organization needs.”

“Radware is the only one that offers crypto challenge. This is the ability to increase computational complexity of challenges issued during bot attacks to increase the workload of the attacking platforms. Combined with an otherwise exemplary bot management solution, we find this a compelling feature.”

“Organizations looking to start with one piece of functionality and expand in the future to a single source for AAS and app delivery will find Radware one of a few good choices.”

“Organizations with a complex architecture should have Radware on their list of options as well.”

This GigaOm Radar report examines 13 of the top AAS solutions and compares their offerings against capabilities (table stakes, key features, and emerging features) and nonfunctional requirements (business criteria).

Radware has received numerous awards for its application and network security solutions. Industry analysts such as Aite-Novarica Group, Forrester Research, Gartner, KuppingerCole, and Quadrant Knowledge Solutions continue to recognize Radware as a market leader in cyber security.

About Radware

Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection, and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity, and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

Radware encourages you to join our community and follow us on: Facebook, LinkedIn, Radware Blog, X, YouTube, and Radware Mobile for iOS.

©2024 Radware Ltd. All rights reserved. Any Radware products and solutions mentioned in this press release are protected by trademarks, patents, and pending patent applications of Radware in the U.S. and other countries. For more details, please see: https://www.radware.com/LegalNotice/. All other trademarks and names are property of their respective owners.

THIS PRESS RELEASE AND GIGAOM’S 2024 RADAR FOR APPLICATION AND API SECURITY REPORT ARE PROVIDED FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. THESE MATERIALS ARE NOT INTENDED TO BE AN INDICATOR OF RADWARE'S BUSINESS PERFORMANCE OR OPERATING RESULTS FOR ANY PRIOR, CURRENT, OR FUTURE PERIOD.

Radware believes the information in this document is accurate in all material respects as of its publication date. However, the information is provided without any express, statutory, or implied warranties and is subject to change without notice.

The contents of any website or hyperlinks mentioned in this press release are for informational purposes and the contents thereof are not part of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about Radware’s plans, outlook, beliefs, or opinions, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could.” For example, when we say in this press release that Radware has the right offering for organizations looking for best-in-class application and API security and shorter mean time to resolution, we are using forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, could differ materially from Radware’s current forecasts and estimates. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of global economic conditions, including as a result of the state of war declared in Israel in October 2023 and instability in the Middle East, the war in Ukraine, and the tensions between China and Taiwan; our dependence on independent distributors to sell our products; our ability to manage our anticipated growth effectively; a shortage of components or manufacturing capacity could cause a delay in our ability to fulfill orders or increase our manufacturing costs; our business may be affected by sanctions, export controls, and similar measures, targeting Russia and other countries and territories, as well as other responses to Russia’s military conflict in Ukraine, including indefinite suspension of operations in Russia and dealings with Russian entities by many multi-national businesses across a variety of industries; the ability of vendors to provide our hardware platforms and components for the manufacture of our products; our ability to attract, train, and retain highly qualified personnel; intense competition in the market for cyber security and application delivery solutions and in our industry in general, and changes in the competitive landscape; our ability to develop new solutions and enhance existing solutions; the impact to our reputation and business in the event of real or perceived shortcomings, defects, or vulnerabilities in our solutions, if our end-users experience security breaches, if our information technology systems and data, or those of our service providers and other contractors, are compromised by cyber-attackers or other malicious actors or by a critical system failure; outages, interruptions, or delays in hosting services; the risks associated with our global operations, such as difficulties and costs of staffing and managing foreign operations, compliance costs arising from host country laws or regulations, partial or total expropriation, export duties and quotas, local tax exposure, economic or political instability, including as a result of insurrection, war, natural disasters, and major environmental, climate, or public health concerns, such as the COVID-19 pandemic; our net losses in the past two years and possibility we may incur losses in the future; a slowdown in the growth of the cyber security and application delivery solutions market or in the development of the market for our cloud-based solutions; long sales cycles for our solutions; risks and uncertainties relating to acquisitions or other investments; risks associated with doing business in countries with a history of corruption or with foreign governments; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; risks associated with undetected defects or errors in our products; our ability to protect our proprietary technology; intellectual property infringement claims made by third parties; laws, regulations, and industry standards affecting our business; compliance with open source and third-party licenses; and other factors and risks over which we may have little or no control. This list is intended to identify only certain of the principal factors that could cause actual results to differ. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Radware, refer to Radware’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by Radware in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and, except as required by applicable law, Radware undertakes no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statement in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date any such statement is made. Radware’s public filings are available from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or may be obtained on Radware’s website at www.radware.com.