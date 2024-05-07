Too late to act? Europe’s quest for cloud sovereignty?

As European governments start adopting cloud services, the notion of cloud sovereignty is still largely underexplored. The future of the governments’ information technology landscape lies in hybrid cloud solutions, but the European cloud market is dominated by American providers. European alternatives are scarce in quantity and in what they can offer. Cloud sovereignty requires quality technology, but also trust, security and diversification – three elements that are not necessarily ensured by the current American offers.

Making proper data classification and finding talent to manage such landscapes are other important challenges. Reducing cloud vulnerabilities requires giving European providers the ability to grow and develop fitting and specialised solutions, including via tailored public procurement that can, over time, contribute to building minimum viable clouds in EU Member States.

