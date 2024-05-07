Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,713 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,994 in the last 365 days.

Too late to act? Europe’s quest for cloud sovereignty?

As European governments start adopting cloud services, the notion of cloud sovereignty is still largely underexplored. The future of the governments’ information technology landscape lies in hybrid cloud solutions, but the European cloud market is dominated by American providers. European alternatives are scarce in quantity and in what they can offer. Cloud sovereignty requires quality technology, but also trust, security and diversification – three elements that are not necessarily ensured by the current American offers.

Making proper data classification and finding talent to manage such landscapes are other important challenges. Reducing cloud vulnerabilities requires giving European providers the ability to grow and develop fitting and specialised solutions, including via tailored public procurement that can, over time, contribute to building minimum viable clouds in EU Member States.

Read the full publication at the original link

You just read:

Too late to act? Europe’s quest for cloud sovereignty?

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more