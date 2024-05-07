Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,910 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,962 in the last 365 days.

Simmunext Biotherapeutics to Showcase Cutting-Edge Innovations at BioEquity Europe

NIJMEGEN, NETHERLANDS, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simmunext Biotherapeutics is proud to announce its participation in the prestigious BioEquity Europe Meeting, scheduled to be held from May 12 to 14 in San Sebastian, Spain. As a leading biotechnology company dedicated to advancing the frontiers of immunotherapy, Simmunext is set to present its groundbreaking research and development initiatives on immunofilaments, aimed at revolutionizing the treatment landscape for complex disorders.

Under the leadership of CEO Henri Theunissen, Simmunext Biotherapeutics will present its latest advancements in harnessing the power of the immune system to combat cancer. With a focus on the use of immunofilaments in ex vivo and in vivo (CAR) T cell therapies, the company's presentations promise to offer valuable insights into the future of healthcare.

"We are thrilled to participate in the BioEquity Europe Meeting and share our vision for the future of immunotherapy," said Henri Theunissen, CEO of Simmunext Biotherapeutics. "Our team is committed to pushing the boundaries of scientific innovation to deliver transformative therapies for patients worldwide."

For media inquiries or to schedule interviews with Henri Theunissen during the BioEquity Europe Meeting, please contact:

Henri Theunissen
CEO, Simmunext Biotherapeutics
Email: henri@simmunext.com

About Simmunext Biotherapeutics:
Simmunext Biotherapeutics is a leading biotechnology company focused on leveraging the immune system to develop novel treatments for a wide range of diseases such as cancer, (auto)immune disorders, and infectious disease. With a mission to improve patient outcomes, Simmunext is dedicated to pioneering innovative therapies through cutting-edge research and strategic collaborations. For more information, visit www.simmunext.com.

Henri Theunissen
Simmunext Biotherapeutics
henri@simmunext.com

You just read:

Simmunext Biotherapeutics to Showcase Cutting-Edge Innovations at BioEquity Europe

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more