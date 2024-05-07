Assistive Technology For Students With Learning Disabilities Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Revenue by 2030 - AMR

Assistive technology for students with learning disabilities market estimated to reach $298.13 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Assistive Technology For Students With Learning Disabilities is a neurodevelopmental disorder that negatively impacts a person's ability to listen, speak, read, write, or make calculations.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Learning disability can be defined as significant reduction in the ability to understand complex or new information, difficulty in learning new skills, and reduced ability to cope independently. Various aspects in which individuals with learning disabilities face problems include learning new things, reading, and writing. The modes of treatment available for various forms of learning disabilities include therapies such as psychotherapy and speech therapy, assistive technology tools, and handwriting training tools. The growth of the assistive technology for students with learning disabilities market can be attributed to annual increase in number of students requiring special education.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

The assistive technology for students with learning disabilities market and entire healthcare field have witnessed strong impact due to the outbreak of COVID-19, forcing hospitals, clinics, and primary care doctors to alter the ways they conduct business.

According to a recently released Public Health England survey, individuals with learning disabilities are more likely to be exposed to COVID-19 infection. These people are at high risk of losing their lives due to the COVID-19 infection, due to lack of care provided to individuals with disabilities. Furthermore, many learning disability organizations started online services such as webinars in everyday business to help patients get the care they need while staying safe.

According to the National Center of Education Statistics, in 2019–2020, the number of students aged 3–21 who received special education services under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) was 7.3 million of all public school students. Among students receiving special education services, the most common category of disability (33%) was specific learning disability.

On the basis of product type, the assistive technology for students with learning disabilities market is bifurcated into hardware and software. The software segment was the major revenue contributor in 2020, and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that software solutions offer institutions with well-organized enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems that help faculty members build enhanced courses and manage classrooms and schools proficiently. Online education platforms create virtual classrooms, enabling teachers to manage a large audience without any budget constraint.

By condition, the market is segregated into processing deficits, processing deficits autism, dyslexia, dyscalculia, dysgraphia, and others. The dyslexia segment dominated the market in 2020, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period. Dyslexia is one of the most common mental health disorders, which is directly linked to learning disability. High prevalence of dyslexia among adolescents and children is creating business opportunities for companies in the assistive technology for students with learning disabilities market. Moreover, companies are investing in healthcare facilities to establish school-based health clinics and training classrooms for parents to provide the needed psychological support to individuals. Online information dissemination portals, live training sessions, and mobile apps are anticipated to bring about a vital change in the assistive technology for students with learning disabilities market.

On the basis of end user, the market is fragmented into specialized schools, universities, and others. The specialized school segment led the market in 2020, and is anticipated to maintain its lead during the forecast period. This is attributed to surge in public participation in activities regarding learning disabilities and rise in availability of learning disability products in specialized schools.

North America was the largest shareholder in the assistive technology for students with learning disabilities market in 2020, owing to its well-established healthcare infrastructure and supportive government regulations for product commercialization. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increase in awareness regarding benefits of learning apps and development of healthcare infrastructure.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• By product type, the software segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

• Depending on condition, the dyslexia dominated the market in 2020.

• On the basis of end user, the specialized school segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2030.

• Region wise, North America garnered largest revenue share in 2020, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the review period.

