Chelonia SA: Integrating Advanced Scientific Knowledge to Drive Business Development and R&D Growth

Chelonia SA boosts R&D with DrugReKindle, reshaping pharma pipelines for new therapeutic solutions.BASEL, SWITZERLAND, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chelonia SA, a Swiss-based company, is proud to announce its unique approach to supporting business development and boosting R&D platforms. The company specializes in integrating advanced scientific knowledge in various domains such as drug discovery, engineering, and advanced math with industry expertise.
Chelonia SA's multidisciplinary team of experts works closely with businesses to launch and manage projects that drive growth and innovation. With a deep understanding of the latest scientific advancements and industry trends, the company is able to provide tailored solutions to meet the specific needs of each client. By combining their expertise in different fields, Chelonia SA offers a holistic approach to business development and R&D, resulting in more efficient and effective outcomes.
"We are excited to offer our unique services to businesses looking to accelerate their growth and innovation," said Eng. Silvano Coletti, CEO of Chelonia SA. "Our team of experts brings together a diverse range of skills and knowledge, allowing us to provide comprehensive solutions that address the complex challenges faced by businesses today. We are committed to driving success for our clients through our integrated approach."
One of Chelonia's latest initiatives, DrugReKindle, offers pharmaceutical industries the opportunity to co-develop and reshape existing pipelines. This innovative platform, leveraging on best computational resources available in Europe, not only focuses on discovering new therapeutic solutions but also specializes in drug repurposing, utilizing data from trials that were not completed yet show significant potential. Utilizing advanced target knowledge, millions of molecules can be screened to discover new therapeutic solutions for diseases currently without cures. Spearheaded by former CXOs of renowned international big pharma companies, the DrugReKindle platform has been validated through numerous European projects, involving Chelonia SA and distinguished global scientific and industrial partners.
Chelonia's success in launching and managing multidisciplinary projects has earned them a reputation as a trusted partner in the industry. With a focus on collaboration and innovation, the company is dedicated to helping businesses achieve their goals and stay ahead of the competition. As they continue to expand their services and partnerships, Chelonia SA remains committed to driving business development and R&D growth through the integration of advanced scientific knowledge and industry expertise.
For more information about Chelonia SA and their services, including the innovative DrugReKindle program, please visit their website at www.chelonia.swiss.
