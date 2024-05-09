Mail Order Pharmacy Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s Mail Order Pharmacy Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Mail Order Pharmacy Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the mail order pharmacy market size is predicted to reach $206.97 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4%.
The growth in the mail order pharmacy market is due to the increase in the adoption of e-commerce. North America region is expected to hold the largest mail order pharmacy market share. Major players in the mail order pharmacy market include CVS Health Corporation, UnitedHealth Group Inc., Accredo Health Group Inc., McKesson Corporation, Cigna, Cardinal Health, Walgreen Co..
Mail Order Pharmacy Market Segments
•By Product Type: Dermal Care, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Medicines, Blood Pressure, Asthma, Cold And Flu, Painkillers, Antacids, Other Products
•By Drug Type: Non-Prescription Drugs, Prescription Drugs
•By Mode Of Order: Online Store, Pharmacy Apps
•By Geography: The global mail order pharmacy market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
A mail-order pharmacy is a drugstore that accepts online orders and mails orders to customers. It is used to conveniently order and manage prescriptions using a smartphone or computer.
