National School of Government on partnership with German Institute for Development and Sustainability

Joint media statement on the partnership between the National School of Government and the German Institute for Development and Sustainability

The National School of Government of South Africa (the NSG) is pleased to announce a partnership with the German Institute for Sustainability and Development (IDOS). This partnership marks a significant milestone in advancing public sector development and performance in South Africa.

The NSG has a responsibility to build capacity through education, training and development initiatives for the public sector to effectively pursue sustainable socio-economic transformation in South Africa and also contribute to a “Better Africa and Better World” through partnerships.

IDOS advocates for a global public welfare policy focused on sustainable development through interdisciplinary research, impactful policy advice, and internationally focused training to address poverty, inequality, global risks, environmental threats, and ensuring political participation through forward-looking concepts for strategic cooperation and policy-making activities.

The collaboration between the NSG and IDOS aims to strengthen the capacity of Schools of Government or Schools of Public Administration to drive the sustainability agenda to ensure that “no one is left behind”. This is done through a number of initiatives including the annual participation in the Managing Global Governance Academy (MGG) and Conferences organised by IDOS. These initiatives convene public sector and civil society professionals from Brazil, China, Germany, India, Indonesia, Mexico and South Africa to shape future global leaders. A total of 52 South African young professionals from governmental institutions, think tanks and research institutions, civil society and the private sector have participated in the MGG Academy.

Today, 06 May 2024, IDOS is kickstarting a three-day Conference with the NSG in Cape Town to discuss how to harness the transformative power of Artificial Intelligence to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and build public sector capacity for digitalisation. The Conference will start with a Masterclass by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) on “Artificial Intelligence as a Tool for Accelerating the Achievement of the SDGs”. The Conference will conclude with the development of a capacity building action plan for the Schools of Government/Schools of Public Administration to fast-track skilling for digital capabilities to achieve the SDGs. With only five years left to 2030, progress towards the achievement of the SDGs remains bleak, and capacity for the implementation of the goals need to be accelerated now more than ever. This calls for increased capacity in innovation and Artificial Intelligence.

This partnership is the commitment of both parties to promote South-South and North-South Cooperation for an inclusive and better world. “This partnership signals the NSG ongoing commitment to use the power of collaboration to bolster efforts of public institutions as uniquely placed institutions to drive transformation and sustainable development in an increasingly complex world” said the NSG’s Deputy Director-General Dr. Botshabelo Maja.

