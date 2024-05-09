Hospital Beds Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Hospital Beds Market Report 2024

The hospital beds market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $6 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Hospital Beds Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the hospital beds market size is predicted to reach $6 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%.

The growth in the hospital beds market is due to the rising hospitalization rate. Europe region is expected to hold the largest hospital beds market share. Major players in the hospital beds market include Apex Medical Corp, Sunrise Medical LLC, Invacare Corporation, Paramount Bed Co. Ltd., Midmark Corporation, Drive Medical.

Hospital Beds Market Segments

• By Type: Semi-Electric Beds, Electric Beds, Manual Beds

• By Usage: Acute Care Beds, Long-Term Care Beds, Psychiatric Care Beds, Other Usages

• By Application: Non-Intensive Care Beds, Intensive Care Beds

• By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Services, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global hospital beds market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Hospital beds are specialized beds designed for use in healthcare facilities, such as hospitals or clinics. Hospital beds provide a comfortable and safe environment for individuals recovering from surgery, receiving medical treatments, or managing chronic conditions.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Hospital Beds Market Characteristics

3. Hospital Beds Market Trends And Strategies

4. Hospital Beds Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Hospital Beds Market Size And Growth

……

27. Hospital Beds Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Hospital Beds Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

