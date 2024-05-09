Bicycle Accessories Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Bicycle Accessories Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Bicycle Accessories Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the bicycle accessories market size is predicted to reach $19.36 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%.

The growth in the bicycle accessories market is due to an increase in e-bike sales. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest bicycle accessories market share. Major players in the bicycle accessories market include Continental AG, Garmin Ltd., Shimano Inc., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Trek Bicycle Corp., Fox Factory Inc., Accell Group N.V.

Bicycle Accessories Market Segments

• By Product: Apparel, Components

• Bicycle Type: Mountain Bikes, Hybrid Bikes, Road Bikes, Cargo Bikes, Other Bicycle Types

• By Marketplace: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket

• By Sale Channel: Offline, Online

• By Geography: The global bicycle accessories market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Bicycle accessories are items that are added to a bike to enhance the rider's experience. They can increase a rider's safety, comfort, and convenience, as well as their personality and sense of flair.

