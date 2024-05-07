GlobalTech Corporation Announces Trading of its Common Stock

RENO, Nev., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalTech Corporation (OTC: GLTK), is pleased to announce the trading of its common stock on the Over-the-Counter Market



It is a major milestone for GlobalTech Corporation (GlobalTech) after its registration statement became effective and FINRA assigned “GLTK” as its symbol. The trading of its common stock will enable GlobalTech to embark on a path of business growth.

GlobalTech is a fully SEC reporting company. Its annual financial statements for last two years were audited by auditors registered with PCAOB. All its interim accounts are prepared in accordance with US GAAP. FINRA approved GlobalTech for trading after the GlobalTech reached a “No Comment” position with the SEC. Links to all GlobalTech SEC filings are available on GlobalTech website and interested entities can also sign-up for alerts on the website (www.globaltechcorporation.com).

About GlobalTech Corporation

GlobalTech is a publicly traded company with its office in Reno, Nevada and with operations in the technology sector. It plans to grow its business operations through investments in telecom, media and technology sectors. GlobalTech is holding company of WorldCall Telecom Limited (Pakistan Stock Exchange: WTL).

About Worldcall Telecom Limited (www.worldcall.net.pk)

Worldcall Telecom Limited (PSX:WTL) is a public listed telecom and media operator in Pakistan. Worldcall has substantial deployments in Long Distance and International (LDI), broadband, metro fiber optic networks and media playout facilities for its cable operations. Worldcall services over 750,000 subscribers and has deployed approximately 1,100 miles of metro fiber in 20 cities across Pakistan to provide its customers with internet and television service.

info@globaltechcorporation.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the GlobalTech Corporation’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, (i) growth of the telecommunications market and broadband market, (ii) capital and credit market volatility, (iii) local and global economic conditions, (iv) our anticipated growth strategies, (v) telecommunications authority and other governmental approvals and regulations, and (vi) our future business development, results of operations and financial condition. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and GlobalTech Corporation undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.