Federal deadline for air travel identification is one year away

PHOENIX – Today marks one year before the federal deadline for domestic airline travelers to have a federally compliant form of identification. If you plan to use your driver license or state-issued ID card for travel after that date, now is a good time to make an appointment at an Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division office to get your Arizona Travel ID.

Without the Arizona Travel ID or other form of federally compliant identification such as a valid U.S. passport, you’ll risk missing an airline flight because the standard Arizona driver license and ID card will no longer be accepted at TSA checkpoints as of May 7, 2025.

The gold star in the upper right corner of an Arizona Travel ID shows that the holder has met federal standards requiring extra documentation. This includes:

Proof of identity: a birth certificate or U.S. passport

Social Security number: just the number, not the card

Two documents proving Arizona residency, such as rental or bank statements and credit card or cellphone bills in your name with your current Arizona address.

You can walk -in to an office for this service, but we suggest scheduling an appointment and that can be done online at azmvdnow.gov. The Arizona Travel ID costs $25 and is valid for eight years.

May 7, 2025, might feel like a long way away, but it’ll be here quickly. Join the 2.2 million Arizonans who have already upgraded to the Arizona Travel ID.

For more information and a full list of qualifying documents, please visit azdot.gov/TravelID.