60 Vietnamese solar companies investigated for anti-dumping in US

VIETNAM, May 7 - HÀ NỘI — The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has received dossiers requesting anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigations on solar battery products imported from three countries, including Việt Nam.

The plaintiff is the American Alliance for Solar Manufacturing Trade Committee, accusing export enterprises of the three countries of dumping and receiving subsidies. In which, the plaintiff named about 60 Vietnamese companies.

It requested to investigate a number of solar battery products under HS codes 8501.61.0000, 8507.20.80, 8541.42.0010 and 8541.43.0010.

The plaintiff proposed an investigation period of 2023 and a damage investigation period of three years (2021-2023).

To prepare to respond to the incident, the Trade Remedies Authority of Việt Nam (TRAV) recommended that businesses producing and exporting related products closely monitor further developments of the incident; proactively research and master the regulations, order and procedures for anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigation of the US and plan a suitable appeal strategy for the business.

The authority also recommended businesses diversify markets and export products and cooperate fully with the US investigation agency throughout the process of the case.

Any action demonstrating non-cooperation or insufficient cooperation may result in the US investigation agency using available disadvantageous evidence or applying the highest alleged anti-dumping and anti-subsidy tariffs to the enterprise.

Businesses also need to proactively register for an IA ACCESS account at the DOC's electronic portal (https://access.trade.gov/login.aspx) to update information and submit related documents and materials to the US investigation agency.

Enterprises must also regularly coordinate and update information with the TRAV to receive timely support.

Based on US customs data, imports of solar cells from Việt Nam surged to US$4.2 billion in 2023, accounting for 26 per cent of all US solar battery imports, highest among the accusing countries.

With an alleged dumping margin, the US Solar Energy Industries Association accuses goods imported from Việt Nam at 271.45 per cent, the highest among the four accused countries. — VNS