May 7, 2024 Senator Mark Villar calls upon the government to look into the plight of construction workers and enforcers amidst extreme heat conditions in the country Senator Mark Villar raised concerns about the extreme heat conditions affecting the country, citing the cases of heat-induced accidents and deaths, particularly that of construction workers, enforcers, and similar workers who spend long periods of time under the sun. "Nakakabahala na po ang heat index natin ngayon dahil talagang marami na ang naapektuhan. We received reports of accidents and deaths caused by the extreme heat. Kailangan na po nating aksyunan ito at magkaroon ng preventive measures na mababawasan ang exposure sa init ng ating mga manggagawa," Senator Mark said. According to the Department of Health, they have recorded 77 heat-related illnesses and 7 heat-related deaths since January. These are linked to the abnormally high heat index which reached the range of 50?, wherein PAGASA tagged it as part of the danger category when the temperature ranges from 42? and higher. "Noong nakaraang linggo ay mayroon po na mga traffic enforcers and construction workers na pumanaw dahil sa kanilang over-exposure sa araw. Ang mga kaso po nila ay isang wake-up call para sa ating lahat para magkaroon ng mga appropriate adjustments and consideration para sa kanila," Senator Mark added. Senator Mark Villar raised the possibility of having precautionary measures for workers who are overly exposed to the sun during their working hours. He urges local government units to look into adjustments on working hours, work attire, and rotational shifts of workers. He is also urging the increased presence of local medical personnel around areas of high foot traffic during the peak of the heat. "As much as possible, gusto po nating ma-minimize ang effect ng mataas na temperature sa ating mga manggagawa and at the same time, be ready for the worst case. I am urging our LGUs to look into how they could provide additional aid to our construction workers and enforcers to minimize their exposure to the heat," Senator Mark emphasized. In a recent report of PAGASA, they warned of the danger level heat index in 30 areas in the country this coming week. The agency forecasted a heat index as high as 47? in Pangasinan and Cagayan and varying levels of heat index in the "danger" category across the country.